Out of the past: Aug. 31

1998

Yesterday marked the deadline for all National Football League teams to make their final cuts and reach the 53-player limit for the season opener; and former Southeast Missouri State University standout Angel Rubio was able to survive the San Francisco 49ers' final cut; while squads can still do some roster shuffling prior to the start of the campaign, Rubio has for now secured a roster spot with the 49ers, who open the season Sunday at home against the New York Jets.

Rufus Mudsucker's, a restaurant featuring deli-type sandwiches and salads, will open in the building that housed Papa Bear's at Main and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau; Phil Brinson, who also owns Jeremiah's Restaurant at Sikeston, Missouri, says they hope to open the new restaurant within two weeks.

1973

Carpenters Local 1770 agreed with the Cape Girardeau School Board yesterday to voluntarily continue work at Washington, Lorimier and Franklin schools in spite of the strike at other job sites; the action was taken just before a ruling on the temporary injunction against picketing granted to the board in Common Pleas Court on Aug. 22 and caused Circuit Court Judge Stanley A. Grimm to dissolve the injunction because the disagreement has been resolved.

Enrollment figures of Southeast Missouri State University will be examined by the state auditor's office as part of an investigation of registration at all Missouri public institutions of higher education; the examinations will help the Legislature determine appropriations to state universities and colleges; meanwhile, enrollment at SEMO for the 1973-74 academic year remains uncertain.