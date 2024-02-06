Out of the past: Aug. 31

The congregations of Zion Lutheran Church at Gordonville and St. Paul Lutheran at Chaffee, Missouri, honor their pastor, the Rev. Karl Leeman, as he retires from active church ministry; a noon meal is served at Zion Church, followed by a brief program; Leeman will be chaplain to the residents and staff at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau on a part-time basis.
In response to the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force's efforts to crack down on methamphetamine labs, the federal government is adding two assistant U.S. Attorneys and two officers to Southeast Missouri to work solely on meth cases; according to some calculations, Missouri has the most meth labs of any state in the country.
Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton says he will introduce legislation next week that would make the Chester, Illinois, bridge toll free and place it in joint receivership of Missouri and Illinois; the Mississippi River span, whose high tolls and the use of the revenue by the Chester Bridge Commission have become controversial in the past few years, was the major regional interest Eagleton touched upon in an appearance yesterday before the Cape Girardeau Lions Club.
Plans for opening a second theater in the New Broadway Theatre building, 805 Broadway, are announced by Kerasotes Theaters, owners of the Broadway and the Rialto Theater here; according to the theater chain's local manager, Frestle Chenoweth, the expansion will be accomplished by using the Broadway's balcony; it will be partitioned and a new screen installed at what is now the front of the balcony; new seats to accommodate 350 patrons will be installed.
Paul Krohn, who has been assistant pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church since September, leaves to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emil Krohn of Winslow, Nebraska, before taking up his new duties at Farrar, Missouri, where he will teach fifth through eighth grades in the parochial school.
A heavy rain in the morning, measuring 1.75 inches on the State College gauge, brings widespread relief from drought conditions in the Cape Girardeau area but serves of little value in cracking the heat; the temperature rises to 90 degrees in the afternoon.
Cape Girardeau will lose one of its most successful and esteemed business men, when C. Wielpuetz and his wife leave here about Oct. 1 for Los Angeles, California, where they will make their home with their daughter, Mrs. C.C. Almeroth; Wielpuetz came to Cape Girardeau 12 years ago from Illmo, where he had been in the bakery business nine years, following four successful years at Marrisa, Illinois; his sons will take over management of his bakeries here and in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
National Guard Col. F.V.S. Chamberlain, who succeeds Col. Guy E. Bucker in this district, has leased the D.A. Glenn home, 313 Independence St., and will get possession between Sept. 15 and 20; Mr. and Mrs. Glenn are offering much of their household effects for sale and expect to go to Dallas, Texas, to live with their son, Garrett, and his wife.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
