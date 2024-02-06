Out of the past: Aug. 31

1997

The congregations of Zion Lutheran Church at Gordonville and St. Paul Lutheran at Chaffee, Missouri, honor their pastor, the Rev. Karl Leeman, as he retires from active church ministry; a noon meal is served at Zion Church, followed by a brief program; Leeman will be chaplain to the residents and staff at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau on a part-time basis.

In response to the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force's efforts to crack down on methamphetamine labs, the federal government is adding two assistant U.S. Attorneys and two officers to Southeast Missouri to work solely on meth cases; according to some calculations, Missouri has the most meth labs of any state in the country.

1972

Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton says he will introduce legislation next week that would make the Chester, Illinois, bridge toll free and place it in joint receivership of Missouri and Illinois; the Mississippi River span, whose high tolls and the use of the revenue by the Chester Bridge Commission have become controversial in the past few years, was the major regional interest Eagleton touched upon in an appearance yesterday before the Cape Girardeau Lions Club.

The New Broadway Theatre, February 1970. (Southeast Missourian archive)

Plans for opening a second theater in the New Broadway Theatre building, 805 Broadway, are announced by Kerasotes Theaters, owners of the Broadway and the Rialto Theater here; according to the theater chain's local manager, Frestle Chenoweth, the expansion will be accomplished by using the Broadway's balcony; it will be partitioned and a new screen installed at what is now the front of the balcony; new seats to accommodate 350 patrons will be installed.