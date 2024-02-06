Out of the past: Aug. 31

1996

In five days, members of SEMO Lifesavers, a chapter of Missouri Right to Life, arranged for two national speakers, 4,400 white, wooden crosses, and more than 2,500 persons for a prayer vigil prior to President Clinton's arrival yesterday; speaking at the anti-abortion rally at the Cemetery of Innocents on Siemers Drive near Interstate 55 were Phyllis Schlafly of St. Louis, president of Eagle Forum, and Penny Lea of Boone, North Carolina, director of "I Believe in Life."

NationsBank Corp. and Boatmen's Bancshares Inc. have announced an agreement to merge into a company that would serve more than 13 million customers in 16 states; NationsBank has agreed to pay about $9.5 billion in cash and stock for Boatmen's Inc. in the third-biggest U.S. banking merger on record; Boatmen's has eight locations in Cape Girardeau County.

1971

Workers have moved into Arena Park to begin readying the grounds for the annual SEMO District Fair to open Sept. 14 and run through Sept. 19; Willie Ruesler, grounds superintendent, and his crew are placing fencing around the park and starting to assemble exhibit booths inside the Arena Building.

That longstanding "washboard" surface of Kingshighway between the intersections of Broadway and West Cape Rock Drive is disappearing; District 10 maintenance workers of the Missouri Highway Department, using a borrowed heater-planer, are attempting to smooth out the surface.