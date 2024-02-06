Out of the past: Aug. 31

1995

After three terms in office, Beverly Nelson may be Jackson's last elected city collector; Nelson has announced she won't run again after her term expires in April 1997; because Jackson is growing so quickly, she says it makes sense for Cape Girardeau County to collect Jackson's taxes.

The Southeast Missouri State University faculty remains divided over the merits of merit pay, prompting "an amazing amount of bitterness" on campus; some faculty members think the university's latest merit pay plan is designed to give the administration a means to fire tenured professors, a claim denied by school officials.

1970

Purchase of a 3 1/2-acre tract at Hopper and Mount Auburn roads by New Testament Christian Church as the future site of a large, new church building has been announced; the tract, acquired from Larry Altenthal, lies within a portion of the southeast side of the junction of the two streets and includes a building, formerly used to house a plumbing firm operated by Altenthal, and which will be revamped as temporary church quarters.

Rough plans for the construction of a new jail to house 71 prisoners are presented to the County Court by architect Fred E. Dormeyer and Sheriff Ivan E. McLain; no action is taken by the court, but it is determined it would be possible to put a tax levy on the ballot for November to finance construction if the court acts soon.