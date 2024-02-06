Out of the past: Aug. 31

Enrollment figures at Cape Girardeau's public schools are up 173 students over the start of last year and still climbing. Thursday's count was 4,350 students, compared to 4,274 on the first day of school last year; by Monday, attendance had grown to 4,447.
Concrete is poured, filling the center section of Houck Stadium where seatback chairs are to be installed. A new scoreboard also is being erected in the stadium. Southeast Missouri State University will host its opening football game Thursday against Murray State.
The city has negotiated a contract with Cape Girardeau architect Harold W. Long to prepare plans for a 50 percent enlargement of the terminal building at the municipal airport, which the city administration is considering. The terminal building would be extended to the south and west.
A 7.5-mile section of Interstate 55 between Arnold and Barnhart, Missouri, will be opened at noon tomorrow, adding one more link in the slowly forming highway chain to connect Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. Another section of the interstate, between Barnhart and Festus, Missouri, will open around the first of the year.
Florence Carvin, home demonstration agent for Cape Girardeau County, has presented her resignation to the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau Board, effective tomorrow. During the next three months, Carvin will prepare to engage in war work, the type of which wasn't announced.
E.O. Schoembs resigns his position as manager of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce to accept a position as sales manager for the Petroleum Development Corp., with headquarters in Great Bend, Kansas. The board of directors of the chamber will meet Wednesday night to consider the future of the administrative part of the organization.
The Daily Republican newspaper receives a telegram from Capt. Wilson Bain of Company L of Cape Girardeau, a unit of the Sixth Regiment in camp at Nevada, Missouri, saying the company is still in quarantine as the result of the smallpox vaccine. In addition, Bain writes, "Write us and send us some 'eats.' Hungry."
W.P. Whitledge, a manual-training school teacher, has purchased the interests of H.J. Houser of Cape Girardeau in the Cape Girardeau Creamery Co., which is operated and managed by T.J. Eugas in the old hospital building. Houser plans to move back to Bonne Terre, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
