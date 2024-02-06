Out of the past: Aug. 31

1992

Enrollment figures at Cape Girardeau's public schools are up 173 students over the start of last year and still climbing. Thursday's count was 4,350 students, compared to 4,274 on the first day of school last year; by Monday, attendance had grown to 4,447.

Concrete is poured, filling the center section of Houck Stadium where seatback chairs are to be installed. A new scoreboard also is being erected in the stadium. Southeast Missouri State University will host its opening football game Thursday against Murray State.

1967

The city has negotiated a contract with Cape Girardeau architect Harold W. Long to prepare plans for a 50 percent enlargement of the terminal building at the municipal airport, which the city administration is considering. The terminal building would be extended to the south and west.

A 7.5-mile section of Interstate 55 between Arnold and Barnhart, Missouri, will be opened at noon tomorrow, adding one more link in the slowly forming highway chain to connect Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. Another section of the interstate, between Barnhart and Festus, Missouri, will open around the first of the year.