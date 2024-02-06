Out of the past: Aug. 30

A shirt-sleeved President Bill Clinton tells a cheering, sign-waving crowd estimated at up to 30,000 people at Capaha Park that he wants to be re-elected to "build a bridge to the 21sth century"; the campaign rally marks the first time in the city's history that a sitting president and vice president -- Al Gore -- visit Cape Girardeau at the same time; Clinton and Gore are accompanied by their wives, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tipper Gore, and the Clintons' daughter, Chelsea, although the latter doesn't appear on stage.
Whether they are President Clinton supporters are just curious, people fill Capaha Park as far as the eye can see; true-blue Democrats start streaming into the park just after dawn; as the day wears on and temperatures climb into the 90s, an estimated 100 persons are treated for heat-related illnesses; about 30 people are shuttled across Broadway to Southeast Hospital's emergency room, where they were treated for heat exhaustion.
Few problems -- and normal ones, at that -- are encountered as pupils in Cape Girardeau's public schools report for classes to open the 1971-72 school year; enrollment for the first day shows a decline for the second consecutive year; the head count is 5,150, a drop of 22 from opening day last year.
Sheriff Ivan E. McLain receives approval from the Cape Girardeau County Court to proceed with plans for a jail renovation project that could double the county jail's capacity; cost of the project is expected to be less than $5,000, of which federal funds will pay 75%.
An American Legion building, which would serve as a recreation center for the entire community, and an adjoining public library, both located on the site of the present Broadway School and adjoining property, looms as a possibility following a conference with the Board of Education and a committee of Legionnaires.
Following consultation with all physicians in Cape Girardeau who have had poliomyelitis patients, Dr. R.A. Ritter, chairman of the Board of Health told the school board last night that public schools may open here as scheduled Tuesday; Ritter says no new instances of infantile paralysis have been reported here for two weeks.
The safe in the main office of the Pierce Oil Corp., 300 N. Main St., is blown by burglars at about 1 a.m. and $132.59 is stolen; nitroglycerin is used to blow open the safe, and a good job is done, the door being torn to pieces and every window in the office demolished; office furniture is also upset by the blast.
One hundred and twenty-six disabled ex-service men register at the Red Cross Health Center by 3 p.m.; the center, from early this morning, is crowded with veterans, every train bringing in additional men; all are here to get claims against the government adjusted; many have visible disabilities, canes and crutches being much in evidence.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
