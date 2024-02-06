Out of the past: Aug. 30

1996

A shirt-sleeved President Bill Clinton tells a cheering, sign-waving crowd estimated at up to 30,000 people at Capaha Park that he wants to be re-elected to "build a bridge to the 21sth century"; the campaign rally marks the first time in the city's history that a sitting president and vice president -- Al Gore -- visit Cape Girardeau at the same time; Clinton and Gore are accompanied by their wives, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tipper Gore, and the Clintons' daughter, Chelsea, although the latter doesn't appear on stage.

Whether they are President Clinton supporters are just curious, people fill Capaha Park as far as the eye can see; true-blue Democrats start streaming into the park just after dawn; as the day wears on and temperatures climb into the 90s, an estimated 100 persons are treated for heat-related illnesses; about 30 people are shuttled across Broadway to Southeast Hospital's emergency room, where they were treated for heat exhaustion.

1971

Few problems -- and normal ones, at that -- are encountered as pupils in Cape Girardeau's public schools report for classes to open the 1971-72 school year; enrollment for the first day shows a decline for the second consecutive year; the head count is 5,150, a drop of 22 from opening day last year.

Sheriff Ivan E. McLain receives approval from the Cape Girardeau County Court to proceed with plans for a jail renovation project that could double the county jail's capacity; cost of the project is expected to be less than $5,000, of which federal funds will pay 75%.