Out of the past: Aug. 30

1995

Classes in the Cape Girardeau School District will be dismissed early for the rest of the week due to the continuing heat wave; school officials made the decision yesterday in declaring a weather emergency.

Despite some rain delays early this spring, construction is continuing as planned on the Nash Road extension project; the Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission is expected to award a contract later this week for construction of a bridge crossing Ramsey Creek; costs for the extension project are estimated at $9 million, and it is scheduled for completion in 1997.

1970

The Rev. Jacob Esslinger is installed as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at New Wells in a special evening service; the rite of installation is read by the Rev. Earl Weis, circuit counselor and pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel installs a staff of teachers for its Week Day School of Religion during its morning worship service; the regular teachers include Douglas Koch, Wayne Steffens, Mrs. John Cochran, Mrs. Larry Haertling and the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor.