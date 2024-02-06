Out of the past: Aug. 30

Classes in the Cape Girardeau School District will be dismissed early for the rest of the week due to the continuing heat wave; school officials made the decision yesterday in declaring a weather emergency.
Despite some rain delays early this spring, construction is continuing as planned on the Nash Road extension project; the Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission is expected to award a contract later this week for construction of a bridge crossing Ramsey Creek; costs for the extension project are estimated at $9 million, and it is scheduled for completion in 1997.
The Rev. Jacob Esslinger is installed as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at New Wells in a special evening service; the rite of installation is read by the Rev. Earl Weis, circuit counselor and pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel installs a staff of teachers for its Week Day School of Religion during its morning worship service; the regular teachers include Douglas Koch, Wayne Steffens, Mrs. John Cochran, Mrs. Larry Haertling and the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor.
WYATT, Mo. -- Thelma Brown, 3, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Brown of Wyatt, died of infantile paralysis at City Hospital in St. Louis last night; she was one of six children from Mississippi County who became ill with polio in recent weeks; all were taken to St. Louis for treatment.
Blacktop surfacing has been laid over a portion of the playground at St. Vincent's parochial school on South Spanish Street; the area covered is in the southwest corner of the grounds, and the work was done under th supervision of Anton Haas.
William Knaup Jr., 26, son of William F. and Mary Knaup of Cape Girardeau, died last evening in Kansas City, Missouri, on his way home after an absence of two and a half years spent in the Army in overseas service and in various hospitals in the United States; death was caused from bronchial trouble, which resulted from influenza contracted in the winter of 1918-19 while in France; his parents, who went a week ago to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was hospitalized, to bring him home, were with him at the time of his death.
Illmo is experiencing something of a sensation, due to changes in its railway interests; a fight is waging between officials of the Cotton Belt and Missouri Pacific, with both sides "going the limit" to embarrass the other.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
