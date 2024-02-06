Out of the past: Aug. 30

The state's Certificate of Need staff recommends Saint Francis Medical Center replace its cardiac catherization lab rather than add a second lab; the lab is on the agenda for a Sept. 14 meeting of the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee, and that committee will make a final decision on whether the medical center will install a second lab at a cost of $1.76 million.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A man wanted in five states, including Missouri, is captured by the California Highway Patrol; the 31-year-old fugitive escaped July 30 through a skylight of the Perry County Jail in Perryville.
Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. disclosed yesterday it will close down its old dry-process plant here late this year and has postponed previously announced plans to expand the wet-process plant.
The building housing Plaza Car Wash, 2103 William St., owned by Bunny Bread Co., is to be extensively remodeled to provide quarters for Plaza Tire Service Inc; the car wash, which has been in operation at that location since May 1963, will be discontinued.
First steps were taken during a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting yesterday toward paving with concrete of a 632-foot gap on Perryville Road; the street is paved from Broadway to this strip and two blocks beyond the gap are also paved; a petition had been turned in by David Shaltupsky and Joe Grant, owners of the property on either side of the unpaved section, asking for the improvement.
With some schools in session and others ready to start, the teacher situation remains acute; some places remain to be filled in schools of this immediate district, and in many of the schools in the cotton district substitute instructors are in the classrooms.
President H.L. Albert of Cape Girardeau Commercial Club, after meeting with Frank Rand, president of International Shoe Co. in St. Louis, wires here International has accepted the city's offer to build a $25,000 addition to the plant; in return, the company guarantees an increase of the weekly payroll minimum of $2,750.
Jackson Homecomers was marred by two incidents yesterday; around 3 p.m., when an aged minister demanded to argue with a speaker, the crowd grew angry at him and attempted to take hold of him, but Sheriff Jeff Hutson took the elderly man to jail for his safety; the second incident occurred around midnight, when a crowd formed in front of the printing office of the Cape County Post, demanding the German type be delivered up for destruction; publisher F.E. Kies agreed to cease publishing any German in his newspaper, and the crowd dispersed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.