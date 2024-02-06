Out of the past: Aug. 30

1994

The state's Certificate of Need staff recommends Saint Francis Medical Center replace its cardiac catherization lab rather than add a second lab; the lab is on the agenda for a Sept. 14 meeting of the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee, and that committee will make a final decision on whether the medical center will install a second lab at a cost of $1.76 million.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A man wanted in five states, including Missouri, is captured by the California Highway Patrol; the 31-year-old fugitive escaped July 30 through a skylight of the Perry County Jail in Perryville.

1969

Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. disclosed yesterday it will close down its old dry-process plant here late this year and has postponed previously announced plans to expand the wet-process plant.

The building housing Plaza Car Wash, 2103 William St., owned by Bunny Bread Co., is to be extensively remodeled to provide quarters for Plaza Tire Service Inc; the car wash, which has been in operation at that location since May 1963, will be discontinued.