Out of the past: Aug. 3

1996

Jackson School District has overflowed its building space; rising enrollment has prompted the district to propose building a new elementary school, an addition to North Elementary School and a new math and science wing at the high school; the total $7.8 million package will reach voters Tuesday in the form of a proposed 20-cent tax levy increase.

Cities and counties throughout the state got an unpleasant jolt in March when the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the local portion of a state use tax unconstitutional; on Tuesday voters in 86 Missouri counties -- including Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry -- will be asked to approve the local use taxes to replace those the high court threw out.

1971

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- After hearing a report on the precarious financial status of the Chaffee Street Department, the City Council last night voted to boost the department's funds by an annual $1,400 allocation from general revenue and drop two employees from its payroll; three employees will be retained: James Stacy, who is in charge, Charles Moit and Mike Mantel.

A new police chief has been hired by the Jackson City Council; David M. Gellatly, 33, of Olathe, Kansas, will assume his duties here Aug. 16; he will replace Ben Schweer, who will remain on the police force as a senior officer.