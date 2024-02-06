Out of the past: Aug. 3

Corrections Corporation of America will send a proposal packet to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan tomorrow, taking another step closer to putting jails under private management in Southeast Missouri; Jordan, along with officials from Mississippi and Scott counties, is interested in the private jail system and perhaps building a regional facility housing inmates from the three counties.
Fans are calling from as far away as California, wanting tickets to see Ricky Van Shelton, Aaron Tippin or Holly Dunn; SEMO District Fair employees fielded calls from across the United States yesterday, the first day of ticket sales for entertainers performing Sept. 14 to 16.
It's time to "quit listening to voices of the past and look toward the future," Attorney General John C. Danforth declared Saturday night as he brought his campaign for the U.S. Senate to Cape Girardeau; the Republican candidate spoke at the municipal airport following his arrival from Bonne Terre, Missouri; afterward, he went to his local campaign headquarters to meet newsmen.
Arnold Roth, chairman of the projects committee, announces the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club will bring the Marine Corps Band to Cape Girardeau on Nov. 11, Veterans Day; the band last appeared here Sept. 14, 1929, under the auspices of The Missourian; on that occasion, it was directed by John Philip Sousa.
Cape Girardeau City Engineer John R. Walther has issued three building permits, one for a small dwelling; Joe M. Lesem secured a permit for an addition to his automobile tire establishment at 325 S. Sprigg St.; E.W. Dueker took out a permit for a building at 934 S. Benton St., to be used as a delicatessen; and Clarence Keesee will build a one-story cottage of two rooms in Monticello Addition on West End Boulevard.
Struck behind the right ear by an ear of corn tossed toward a basket he was carrying, Cecil Thomas, 12, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bryant, died yesterday at a Cape Girardeau hospital; the boy sustained a basal skull fracture and hemorrhage; the family resides on an Illinois farm one mile east of the traffic bridge.
Dissecting the "dream of everlasting peace, backed up by the mightiest force of arms ever conceived," as he calls the League of Nations covenant as President Woodrow Wilson proposes it, Sen. James A. Reed of Missouri spoke last night at Courthouse Park; he took up the vitals of the subject, pointing out the fallacies of the plan as he sees them before a crowd of between 4,000 and 5,000 Southeast Missourians; it was one of the largest crowds ever assembled here to hear a public speaker.
Pledges for $750 have been obtained from students of the Teachers College in a campaign for the erection of a memorial to college students who served in the U.S. military during the World War; this is about half of the money necessary.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
