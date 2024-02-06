Out of the past: Aug. 3

1995

Corrections Corporation of America will send a proposal packet to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan tomorrow, taking another step closer to putting jails under private management in Southeast Missouri; Jordan, along with officials from Mississippi and Scott counties, is interested in the private jail system and perhaps building a regional facility housing inmates from the three counties.

Fans are calling from as far away as California, wanting tickets to see Ricky Van Shelton, Aaron Tippin or Holly Dunn; SEMO District Fair employees fielded calls from across the United States yesterday, the first day of ticket sales for entertainers performing Sept. 14 to 16.

1970

It's time to "quit listening to voices of the past and look toward the future," Attorney General John C. Danforth declared Saturday night as he brought his campaign for the U.S. Senate to Cape Girardeau; the Republican candidate spoke at the municipal airport following his arrival from Bonne Terre, Missouri; afterward, he went to his local campaign headquarters to meet newsmen.

Arnold Roth, chairman of the projects committee, announces the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club will bring the Marine Corps Band to Cape Girardeau on Nov. 11, Veterans Day; the band last appeared here Sept. 14, 1929, under the auspices of The Missourian; on that occasion, it was directed by John Philip Sousa.