Out of the past: Aug. 3

Missouri voters yesterday narrowly passed a $250 million, statewide bond issue; the bonds will finance construction of new prisons and university facilities, including a College of Business building at Southeast Missouri State University; the issue passed 412,651 to 404,695 with 99% of the vote counted.
While others were agonizing over close election returns in the Cape Girardeau County presiding commissioner's race last night, Gerald Jones was conducting a rules interpretation meeting for high school football officials in Scott City; Jones won after a hard-fought campaign with Mike Kasten and Howard Tooke for the Republican nomination of presiding commissioner.
The Rev. Richard E. Hasz of Jonesville, Indiana, has accepted the call to serve as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville; he will be installed Aug. 10 in a special evening ceremony at the church.
Members of the Evangelical United Church of Christ celebrate the 75th anniversary of the church, beginning today and continuing next weekend; during today's morning worship service, Dr. Charles Hoskinson, president of Missouri Conference of United Church of Christ, serves as guest minister; worship is followed by a carry-in dinner; speaking at the afternoon program is Dr. Eugene Wehrli, professor of New Testament at Eden Seminary in St. Louis.
Robert G. Dare, master mechanic third class in the Navy Seabees and son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dale of Cape Girardeau, has been given a Silver Star; he and another member of his unit were awarded the medal for the daring rescue of a wounded soldier from a mine-littered field off the coast of France on June 7; a boat carrying soldiers was blown up when it struck a mine, and Dare and his companion went to the rescue of the soldier, whose right leg was blown away.
In announcing new inductions and pre-induction examination calls for August, the Cape County Selective Service Board reveals that only 31 men were summoned for military service during July and that only 26 were called for pre-induction examination; the report indicates the extent to which calls for military service are tapering off.
Centenary Methodist Church resumes its practices of holding an all-day, open-air meeting at Fairground Park; this custom was started in 1914 to great success, but was dropped because of the war; along with the usual Sunday school and worship services, a dinner is held at noon; guest speaker in the afternoon is Dr. Ivan Lee Holt of St. Louis; around 400 attend the service.
The auditorium of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson is filled to the doors in the evening with an appreciative audience enjoying the organ recital by Walter Wismar of St. Louis; only two things keep the large crowd from fully enjoying the recital: the excessive heat in the hall and the thoughtless people who converse in audible whispers throughout the concert.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
