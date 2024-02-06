Out of the past: Aug. 3

1994

Missouri voters yesterday narrowly passed a $250 million, statewide bond issue; the bonds will finance construction of new prisons and university facilities, including a College of Business building at Southeast Missouri State University; the issue passed 412,651 to 404,695 with 99% of the vote counted.

While others were agonizing over close election returns in the Cape Girardeau County presiding commissioner's race last night, Gerald Jones was conducting a rules interpretation meeting for high school football officials in Scott City; Jones won after a hard-fought campaign with Mike Kasten and Howard Tooke for the Republican nomination of presiding commissioner.

1969

The Rev. Richard E. Hasz of Jonesville, Indiana, has accepted the call to serve as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville; he will be installed Aug. 10 in a special evening ceremony at the church.

Members of the Evangelical United Church of Christ celebrate the 75th anniversary of the church, beginning today and continuing next weekend; during today's morning worship service, Dr. Charles Hoskinson, president of Missouri Conference of United Church of Christ, serves as guest minister; worship is followed by a carry-in dinner; speaking at the afternoon program is Dr. Eugene Wehrli, professor of New Testament at Eden Seminary in St. Louis.