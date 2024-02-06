Out of the past: Aug. 3

1992

Fueled by a high-profile race for governor and heated races for local offices, voter turnout in tomorrow's primary is expected to be high. Despite a lower-than-average number of absentee ballots turned in so far in Cape Girardeau County, County Clerk Rodney Miller believes voter enthusiasm is extensive.

Attorneys representing the Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys and Circuit Attorneys Retirement System have filed a lawsuit against Cape Girardeau County to require it to pay into the retirement fund.

1967

Sun Airlines, the St. Louis-based air-taxi operator that earlier this year announced plans for serving Cape Girardeau, says it will make its first flight here Aug. 14.

Tuesday, Sept, 5, has been set as the date for a special election on the proposed annexation of approximately 10 square miles of land to the city of Cape Girardeau. The territory proposed to be annexed extends west to Interstate 55, south to the Frisco Railroad and north along an irregular line; it takes in the site for the new Saint Francis Hospital.