Out of the past: Aug. 3

Fueled by a high-profile race for governor and heated races for local offices, voter turnout in tomorrow's primary is expected to be high. Despite a lower-than-average number of absentee ballots turned in so far in Cape Girardeau County, County Clerk Rodney Miller believes voter enthusiasm is extensive.
Attorneys representing the Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys and Circuit Attorneys Retirement System have filed a lawsuit against Cape Girardeau County to require it to pay into the retirement fund.
Sun Airlines, the St. Louis-based air-taxi operator that earlier this year announced plans for serving Cape Girardeau, says it will make its first flight here Aug. 14.
Tuesday, Sept, 5, has been set as the date for a special election on the proposed annexation of approximately 10 square miles of land to the city of Cape Girardeau. The territory proposed to be annexed extends west to Interstate 55, south to the Frisco Railroad and north along an irregular line; it takes in the site for the new Saint Francis Hospital.
Blueprints were received over the weekend and work begins today at the Superior Electric Products Corp. plant on making layouts for bomb lugs, which, under terms of an agreement between the company and the Dura-Steel Corp., probably will be placed in production here shortly. In addition to this, the local firm receives government contracts for other electrical items: 3,750 hot plates, these on a government priority order, and 410 disk heaters for government use.
Voters in Cape Girardeau County, as in all counties of Missouri, will go to the polls tomorrow in the primary election to make party nominations in 12 county races and to help select candidates for state superintendent of schools and for Congress in the 10th District. A light vote is forecast.
The farewell picnic for Company L and the Sixth Regiment band at Fairground Park yesterday was one of the largest of all outdoor gatherings held in Cape Girardeau. It was a spontaneous outpouring of citizens to show their esteem for and their pride in the boys.
The efficiency of Company L of the Sixth Missouri Regiment has been recognized by its appointment as the machine-gun company of the regiment. This will give Capt. Wilson C. Bain's company three lieutenants; the first platoon, the machine-gun men, will be in the charge of 1st Lt. Howard Frissell; the second platoon, which handles the six-pound cannon, will be under 2nd Lt. Harry Gaines; and the third platoon, the rifles, will be commanded by a third lieutenant yet to be elected.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
