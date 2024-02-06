Out of the past: Aug. 29

Kris Buchheister, a St. Louis native who has been an assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Missouri the past 11 years, has been named Southeast Missouri State University's new women's gymnastics coach; she succeeds longtime coach Bill Hopkins, who resigned in June after leading the Otahkians for 18 years.
Cape Girardeau County is among a number of counties in Missouri that decided not to make the name of sex offenders public Thursday; County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle instructed the sheriff not to release the names of offenders, citing contradictions in Senate Bill 56 and House Bill 883, which became law Thursday; Swingle thinks those discrepancies could spur a rash of civil lawsuits.
The 1972-73 school year began yesterday for 6,456 elementary and secondary school pupils in Cape Girardeau; another 238 children attended opening day at Nell Holcomb School outside the north city limits; no figures are available for enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University.
T.A. "Doc" Haggard of Steele, Missouri, is chosen to head the 10th Congressional District Republican Committee for the next two years by acclamation of the 37 voting committee members present at the evening meeting in Cape Girardeau; at Sikeston, Missouri, Jefferson County, newest and largest county in the 10th Congressional District, is virtually left out in the cold when Southeast Missouri members of the State Democratic Committee and district party officers are elected; four factions within the huge Jefferson County Democratic organization, which had little trouble dominating district caucuses earlier in the year, are unable to agree on a candidate for committeewoman.
Only slightly more than a week remains before the SEMO District Fair swings open its gates in the annual exposition, and activity, visible as well as behind the scenes, has begun to pick up as final preparations are made for the enlarged attraction; a newly white-washed and repaired fence around the race track gives evidence of the approaching fair week.
Jimmy Dambach of Fornfelt, former State College student, has signed a contract with the Fulton, Kentucky, baseball club in the Kitty League; he is 20 years old and, despite his age, he has two years in Uncle Sam's service; the 160-pound pitcher is a smart baseball player and has a fast ball and a good curve.
The block of Morgan Oak Street between Sprigg and Frederick is taking on a new, much improved aspect since the completion of the paving; the paving is a great improvement, the parking is attractive, and residents of that block, on both sides of the street, are improving their properties accordingly.
Extension of a restraining order issued by the district Federal Court to the Cotton Belt Railway, to enjoin the striking shopmen at Fornfelt from interfering with the work at the railway shops, is granted by Judge C.B. Faris, the extenuation to run to Sept. 3; on that date a hearing on the temporary injunction will be heard in Federal Court in St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
