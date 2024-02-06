Out of the past: Aug. 29

1994

Using a $4,700 grant from the Library Services and Construction Act, Tasha Saecker, coordinator for youth services at Cape Girardeau Public Library, has developed a new Teen Center at the library; the center will be open 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hirsch Community Room; the room will offer games, board games, role-playing games, paperback novels and a place where teenagers can go and talk.

The first phase of construction on a long-awaited extension of Nash Road eastward into the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority should be underway in October; several of the bids opened by officials of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department last week were within cost estimates.

1969

Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum yesterday said he intends to answer an inquiry from State Tax Commission Judge Hunter Phillips, but only after Cape Girardeau County's action is fully documented; the inquiry is in regard to the lowering by the County Board of Appeals of a total of more than $80,000 in assessments on four oil company terminals here; the Cape County assessments are lower than that recommended by the State Tax Commission.

Condemnation proceedings have been initiated in Common Pleas Court by the State College Board of Regents in an effort to acquire a tract of land east of the high rise dormitories off North Sprigg Street and owned by John Freeze, Patricia J. Freeze and the Collegewood Apartments Inc.