Out of the past: Aug. 29

Using a $4,700 grant from the Library Services and Construction Act, Tasha Saecker, coordinator for youth services at Cape Girardeau Public Library, has developed a new Teen Center at the library; the center will be open 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hirsch Community Room; the room will offer games, board games, role-playing games, paperback novels and a place where teenagers can go and talk.
The first phase of construction on a long-awaited extension of Nash Road eastward into the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority should be underway in October; several of the bids opened by officials of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department last week were within cost estimates.
Presiding Judge Clarence W. Suedekum yesterday said he intends to answer an inquiry from State Tax Commission Judge Hunter Phillips, but only after Cape Girardeau County's action is fully documented; the inquiry is in regard to the lowering by the County Board of Appeals of a total of more than $80,000 in assessments on four oil company terminals here; the Cape County assessments are lower than that recommended by the State Tax Commission.
Condemnation proceedings have been initiated in Common Pleas Court by the State College Board of Regents in an effort to acquire a tract of land east of the high rise dormitories off North Sprigg Street and owned by John Freeze, Patricia J. Freeze and the Collegewood Apartments Inc.
Resignations of four public school teachers were accepted and three others were employed during a school board meeting last night; those resigning were Norma Vogel Sander of Washington School, Janice Pierce Tucker of May Greene, Frankie V. Epperson of John S. Cobb and Flora Burton of Central High; hired were Mrs. Harold G. Gallagher, Mrs. James A. Waller and William Shivelbine, the latter being re-employed on a part-time basis.
Anna Poston Keller of Harlingen, Texas, is visiting family and friends in Cape Girardeau for the first time in 40 years; in honor of the occasion, a family reunion was held Sunday at Fairground Park; Keller, 69, was born at Laflin, Missouri, in 1875 and married Columbus Keller in 1905.
Maj. Warren L. Mabrey, organizer of the 6th Regiment at the outbreak of the war in 1917, arrives in Cape Girardeau at noon and hurries to depart for Jackson to take part in the soldiers' and sailors' exercises at the Homecomers reunion.
At a meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Health, the two winter street cars are said to be unsafe, public nuisances, and E.A. Hart, manager of the utilities company which owns the trolley service, is ordered to be called before the board next week and answer why the street cars shouldn't be abated.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
