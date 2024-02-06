Out of the past: Aug. 29

1992

New street construction in Cape Girardeau was up this year, thanks in large part to rapid development in several subdivisions; 10,500 feet -- or nearly two miles -- of high-grade concrete streets have been built this year, with additional projects now under construction.

Two Republican lawmakers repeat their calls for congressional reform at a political rally at the A.C. Brase Arena Building. U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson and U.S. Sen. Kit Bond say reform of Congress is the only way to ensure positive political change in America.

1967

Congestion on Independence Street caused by buses entering and leaving the Greyhound Bus Station in the 1200 block of that street will end after Friday, when Greyhound begins operating out of the Union Bus Depot, 16 N. Frederick St.

George Hilpert of Gordonville has resigned as president of the board of trustees of Riverside Regional Library. Hilpert has purchased a home in Cape Girardeau and no longer will live in the library district, a requirement for those serving on the board. Hilpert has been president of the board since the regional library was organized 12 years ago.