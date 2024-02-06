Out of the past: Aug. 29

New street construction in Cape Girardeau was up this year, thanks in large part to rapid development in several subdivisions; 10,500 feet -- or nearly two miles -- of high-grade concrete streets have been built this year, with additional projects now under construction.
Two Republican lawmakers repeat their calls for congressional reform at a political rally at the A.C. Brase Arena Building. U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson and U.S. Sen. Kit Bond say reform of Congress is the only way to ensure positive political change in America.
Congestion on Independence Street caused by buses entering and leaving the Greyhound Bus Station in the 1200 block of that street will end after Friday, when Greyhound begins operating out of the Union Bus Depot, 16 N. Frederick St.
George Hilpert of Gordonville has resigned as president of the board of trustees of Riverside Regional Library. Hilpert has purchased a home in Cape Girardeau and no longer will live in the library district, a requirement for those serving on the board. Hilpert has been president of the board since the regional library was organized 12 years ago.
The C.S. Foreman Co., contractor for construction of the Missouri sector of the Texas to Illinois oil pipeline, directs its employees to return to work on the project after a shutdown Thursday prompted by demands made by union members from Illinois. C.S. Foreman, head of the firm, says he has agreed to unionization of the project.
James A. Finch Jr., a lieutenant with the Army Air Forces, has resigned as a Republican candidate for county prosecutor. The Republican County Central Committee will meet Tuesday night to fill the place on the ticket for the November election. Rush H. Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau attorney, will take over the duties as acting prosecutor on Tuesday, relieving Judge James A. Finch Sr. The elder Finch was appointed to serve as prosecutor a month ago, when his son was called into service.
The Cape Girardeau County exemption board at Jackson makes public the fate of 108 more men of the county as to their liability of service in the draft army. Of the 108 men, 53 are accepted for service, and 55 are rejected. This brings the total of men accepted for military service to 113.
The Daily Republican newspaper has received the railroad car of print paper that was on the road nearly a month, and today's edition is back to normal size of six pages. Freight on the car of paper, weighing 50,000 pounds, cost $193.07, up $38.76 since the last car was received in April.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
