Out of the past: Aug. 28

1998

Law enforcement officers have a new weapon in their fight against the spread of methamphetamine use and production; a new law goes into effect today stiffening penalties for the manufacture and distribution of meth; the law makes it a felony to possess precursor chemicals for the purpose of producing the drug and provides for the establishment of drug courts whose purpose is to guide nonviolent users -- as opposed to manufacturers -- into treatment rather than the penitentiary.

Erika Glock has been named city administrator at Scott City; Glock, a St. Louis native who has been working at Indiana University for four years, becomes the city's second administrator; the position has been vacant more than two years.

1973

Cape Girardeau taxpayers need no longer try to dodge city and county assessors on the theory of possibly saving tax dollars by filling out their own personal property assessment lists; the County Court yesterday decided the county assessor will no longer pay those annual visits to property owners in Cape Girardeau for the purpose of obtaining personal property assessments; instead, he will mail the lists; the county assessor also handles Cape Girardeau's paperwork, because the city has been without its own assessor since the death of Harold E. Andrews in March.

Work on improvements to the Arena Building in Arena Park is tentatively set to begin shortly after close of SEMO District Fair Sept. 16, says architect for the projects, Thomas C. Holshouser; projects include re-roofing the building, air conditioning, refinishing the exterior and installing an acoustical ceiling; priority is being given the roofing project; presently, the building has a barrel-type, wooden truss roof, which allows considerable contraction and expansion, resulting in hairline cracks; an attempt will be made to improve the slopes of the roof for better drainage.