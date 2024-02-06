Out of the past: Aug. 28

1997

A new student wandered the halls of Cape Girardeau Central High School yesterday for the first day of classes; uniformed and smiling, Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Barry Hovis was the model freshman as he began his first day as the school's resource officer; Hovis is the first policeman to serve as resource officer here.

Roosevelt Banks will close in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, in mid-November as a result of Roosevelt Financial Group Inc.'s merger with Mercantile Bancorporation; the two banking networks will combine Nov. 17, when Roosevelt officially changes its name to Mercantile; Mercantile Bancorporation will close more than 35 branches in Missouri as a result of the merger.

1972

A proposal to construct 164 low-rent housing units for Cape Girardeau's elderly and low-income residents has been made by members of the Prince Hall Masonic Benevolent Association Inc., a subsidiary of Most Worshipful Prince Hall Masonic Grand Lodge of Missouri; the group presented architectural plans for the multi-family, single family and duplex units to city officials Saturday morning; the housing complex will be located between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane.

Construction has begun on a warehouse of 4,000 square feet for Royal Crown bottling interests on a site on old Highway 61 near the municipal airport; serving as a distribution point for Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, the soft drink is brought here from bottling facilities in St. Louis and Chicago.