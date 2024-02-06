Out of the past: Aug. 28

1942

Work on the Missouri sector of the Texas to Illinois oil pipeline, which the government has indicated it is in a hurry to get built, was halted again yesterday when, contractors say, a group of American Federation of Labor union members came to Illmo from Carbondale, Illinois, and presented demands which, in effect, were that the same scale of wages be paid on the Missouri sector of the line that are presumed to be in effect on the Illinois sector.

Recent discussions of city-owned parks and the dumping ground question have served to bring attention, too, to cemetery properties. City records show there are about 54 acres in municipal and privately owned cemeteries in Cape Girardeau. Those burial grounds include St. Mary's, 5 acres; Fairmount, 32.58 acres; New Lorimier, 11 acres; and Old Lorimier, 5.5 acres.

1917

Because of the immense business it is doing, the Cape Girardeau branch of International Shoe Co. is increasing its capacity. The factory is working to its full capacity, but because of large war orders, it is endeavoring to increase its ability to enlarge its output. Another large smokestack is to be built, which is to care for an additional boiler of 250 horsepower.

The old Klautman beer station in Jackson is destroyed by fire in the afternoon, and with it nearly a carload of bottled soft drinks. A spark from an Iron Mountain engine is believed to have ignited packing material at the house. C.W. Hoffmeister, local agent for several St. Louis breweries, had been using the building for a storage room.

