Out of the past: Aug. 27

1998

Administrators were met with no unpleasant surprises during the first day of Jackson public school classes yesterday, and enrollment continued its four-year climb when 4,332 students reported for classes; the opening went smoothly throughout the district, including the new South Elementary School, where newly installed flashers on Highway 25 alerted drivers to changes in traffic flow.

Missouri's circuit clerks should be appointed rather than elected, the state's top judge says; Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Duane Benton, speaking Wednesday at a luncheon meeting of the Cape Girardeau Lions Club, said circuit court offices need to be run by professionals; under the current system, circuit clerks don't have to have any expertise in court administration.

1973

Summer fun and jobs end for thousands of youths, as Cape Girardeau pubic and parochial schools open the 1973-74 academic year; in the public schools here, attendance is down 111 from opening day last year, with 4,927 reporting this morning.

The Southeast Missouri, which in the past has published a Sunday edition when there has been a prolonged strike of St. Louis newspapers, was unable to do so yesterday because of the tight supply of newsprint; use of the newsprint on hand would have created a critical situation for publication of editions during this week; a supply of paper is en route, but it's arrival date is indefinite.