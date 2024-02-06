Out of the past: Aug. 27

1997

School opens without a single crisis, not even a small one; Dr. Dan Tallent, Cape Girardeau superintendent of schools, says the opening has been "very smooth. Unusually smooth"; 4,129 pupils show up for classes, nine more than the first day of school last year.

First-day fall enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University rose for the third year in a row; Southeast had 7,843 students enrolled on the first day of classes Monday, up 21 from a year ago.

1972

At the annual meeting of the Missouri East Conference of the United Methodist Church this spring, a new superintendent was appointed to the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District and since that time the district headquarters have also been moved here; the Rev. Jeff F. Marsh moved his family to the new district parsonage at 810 Ala Vista last week and hopes to have his office in full operation shortly.

Motorists will find 86 more feet of left-turn lane on North West End Boulevard north of the Broadway intersection when work of removing part of the median is completed this week; after removing the concrete curb on this part of the median, city street workers will grade down the dirt and pour a new concrete strip; by removing 86 feet of island, four more cars should be able to get into the left-turn lane on the north side of the intersection.