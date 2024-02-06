Out of the past: Aug. 27

School opens without a single crisis, not even a small one; Dr. Dan Tallent, Cape Girardeau superintendent of schools, says the opening has been "very smooth. Unusually smooth"; 4,129 pupils show up for classes, nine more than the first day of school last year.
First-day fall enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University rose for the third year in a row; Southeast had 7,843 students enrolled on the first day of classes Monday, up 21 from a year ago.
At the annual meeting of the Missouri East Conference of the United Methodist Church this spring, a new superintendent was appointed to the Cape Girardeau-Farmington District and since that time the district headquarters have also been moved here; the Rev. Jeff F. Marsh moved his family to the new district parsonage at 810 Ala Vista last week and hopes to have his office in full operation shortly.
Motorists will find 86 more feet of left-turn lane on North West End Boulevard north of the Broadway intersection when work of removing part of the median is completed this week; after removing the concrete curb on this part of the median, city street workers will grade down the dirt and pour a new concrete strip; by removing 86 feet of island, four more cars should be able to get into the left-turn lane on the north side of the intersection.
Cape Girardeau's fire department, its territory of coverage over-expanded and needing two additional stations with proper equipment to serve them, will begin a year's course of study Sept. 3 under supervision of the University of Missouri extension service in fire fighting practices; Fire Chief Carl Lewis, who has attended numerous training schools, will instruct his men in subjects such as forcible entry and extinguishing practices and ladder, hose, salvage and overhaul practices, as well as rescue and first aid practices.
A progressive new idea in vocational education will be added to the curriculum in Cape Girardeau's public schools this year with the inauguration of a building trades course, under which 18 junior and senior boys at Central High School will construct a residence which will be sold through bids after it is completed next spring; the course will be taught by Hal B. Lehman, manual training instructor at the high school; the Board of Education has purchased a lot on Lacy Street upon which the structure will be built.
The Rev. and Mrs. E.H. Orear are spending their vacation with his mother in Kansas City, Missouri; they expect to return here in about 10 days; in his absence, Orear's pulpit at Centenary Methodist Church is filled in the morning by Professor R.S. Douglass; in the evening, the Rev. C.L Dennis has charge of the service.
Eugene Bahn, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Bahn, 325 Bellevue, suffers a broken left arm while playing with a number for boys at the home of Mrs. L.C. Kies at Jackson, where the Bahn family is visiting.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
