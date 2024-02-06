Out of the past: Aug. 27

1996

Free tickets are being distributed at various outlets in 25 counties of Southeast Missouri for President Bill Clinton's campaign rally in Cape Girardeau; Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and their wives will attend a rally at Capaha Park Friday afternoon before the campaign hits the road with a bus tour to Memphis, Tennessee.

Children with new backpacks, clothes and pencils arrive at Cape Girardeau public schools in the morning to begin a new school year; first-day enrollment is 4,129 students, down a couple hundred from last year; but Dr. Dan Tallent, superintendent, says that number will grow over the week.

1971

Cape Girardeau police and the Missouri Highway Department urge motorists to use extreme caution traveling through the Highway 74 and South Kingshighway intersection now that signal lights there have been activated; the lights, which regulate traffic in all directions, were put into use late yesterday afternoon on a 10-day trial basis.

The Jackson Board of Education last night let contracts for a new elementary building: for general contracting, Ben Sides Construction Co.; heating and air conditioning, McDaniel's Refrigeration of Pinckneyville, Illinois; plumbing, B.W. Birk of Cape Girardeau; electrical, Acme Electric of Cape Girardeau; kitchen equipment, Lohmann Supply Co. of Cape Girardeau.