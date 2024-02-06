Out of the past: Aug. 27

1995

Officials with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department say a new section of Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau should be open by the first of the year; the section, between Sprigg Street and Kingshighway, has two contractors working to complete the job by Dec. 31; it is a fraction of the total road-and-bridge project that will provide a new link from Interstate 55 to a new Mississippi River bridge.

KENNETT, Mo. -- The Square was packed yesterday morning as hundreds of eager fans waited for several hours to see "hometown girl" and Grammy Award-winning singer Sheryl Crow receive a special key to the city from Mayor Charles B. Brown.

1970

Pam Weber, representing Frohna, Missouri, was crowned Miss Jackson Homecomers last night on the courthouse stage; she is the 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elton Weber of Frohna and is a student at Perryville (Missouri) High School; Karen Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau, 1969 Jackson Homecomers queen, crowned Weber.

Cape Girardeau voters on Sept. 22 will be asked to ballot on a proposal the city issue $2,500,000 in municipal industrial revenue bonds to construct a facility here to house a new industry, Hardware Wholesalers Inc., of Fort Wayne, Indiana; no tax levy would be involved in the proposal, the bonds being repayable from returns on a lease with the company.