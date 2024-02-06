Out of the past: Aug. 27

Officials with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department say a new section of Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau should be open by the first of the year; the section, between Sprigg Street and Kingshighway, has two contractors working to complete the job by Dec. 31; it is a fraction of the total road-and-bridge project that will provide a new link from Interstate 55 to a new Mississippi River bridge.
KENNETT, Mo. -- The Square was packed yesterday morning as hundreds of eager fans waited for several hours to see "hometown girl" and Grammy Award-winning singer Sheryl Crow receive a special key to the city from Mayor Charles B. Brown.
Pam Weber, representing Frohna, Missouri, was crowned Miss Jackson Homecomers last night on the courthouse stage; she is the 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elton Weber of Frohna and is a student at Perryville (Missouri) High School; Karen Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau, 1969 Jackson Homecomers queen, crowned Weber.
Cape Girardeau voters on Sept. 22 will be asked to ballot on a proposal the city issue $2,500,000 in municipal industrial revenue bonds to construct a facility here to house a new industry, Hardware Wholesalers Inc., of Fort Wayne, Indiana; no tax levy would be involved in the proposal, the bonds being repayable from returns on a lease with the company.
Stolen nearly four months ago, a cash register from the Bridge Cafe on Morgan Oak Street was found late yesterday abandoned in the Mississippi River near the Missouri Utilities Co. water pumping station north of Cape Rock; a group of Boy Scouts, headed by Scoutmaster Norman Vick, spotted the register sticking out of the water as they hiked along the river bank.
Clarence W. Schneider, owner of Schneider Equipment Co., 10 N. Sprigg St., announces construction work will begin around Sept. 1 on a new building for his firm at Bloomfield Road and Highway 61; he recently purchased 2 acres at the intersection, the former location of a skating rink.
Six Cape Girardeau boys who left here six weeks ago to attend the course at the Great Lakes Naval Training School returned home last night; Meredith Lilly, William Schaefer, Alex Juden, Wendell Black, Chester Masterson and Elmer Auckley came home wearing their white sailor uniforms, enthusiastic about the life of a sailor.
Nora Naeter has moved into her new home and music studio at the corner of Lorimier and Bellevue streets and is now organizing classes for the fall and winter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
