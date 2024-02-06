Out of the past: Aug. 27

FARRAR, Mo. -- A minor earthquake rattled windows and houses and awoke some people in parts of Southeast Missouri yesterday morning. No damage or injuries were reported. The quake was centered among the tiny east Perry County, Missouri, towns of Longtown, Brazeau and Farrar, eight miles southeast of Perryville.
Mild, dry weather this summer has enabled the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch flood-control project to proceed ahead of scheduling. The first segment of the project involves construction of a concrete and rip-rap creek channel along Cape LaCroix Creek from just south of Bloomfield Road to Arena Park.
Alexander Buckner, third U.S. senator from Missouri and one of two men from Cape Girardeau County to serve in the upper house, is memorialized in an afternoon public ceremony conducted at his grave in Old Lorimier Cemetery by St. Mark's Lodge No. 93, A.F.& A.M. The lodge here is acting on behalf of the Grand Lodge of Indiana, where Buckner was the first grand master. The occasion is the sesquicentennial of the Indiana lodge.
The dedication of the first unit building of the new St. Mark Lutheran Church on Cape LaCroix Road is held in the afternoon in the church. Dr. Robert J. Marshall of Chicago, president of the Illinois Synod, officiates.
For the first large contingent to go out in September, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces the names of 120 men who will report shortly to Jefferson Barracks for possible induction into the Army. Those summoned will be given complete physicals, and those passing will be inducted immediately. They then will receive the usual early furlough allowed all draftees.
The opening date for the new Army airfield south of Cape Girardeau on U.S. 61 has been moved up to Dec. 1, which means the field will have to be completed earlier than has been planned. Pilots are needed badly to keep pace with airplane production; hence, it is explained at the field, the government is insisting every projected training field get ready for work as soon as possible.
Henry Seitz and Harold Davidson leave in the morning for St. Louis to take examinations in pharmacy for the medical reserve corps of the Army. Both young men are subject to the draft, Seitz having registered in Perry County, Missouri, and Davidson in this county. Seitz is employed by the Dalton Drug Co., and Davidson is traveling for a wholesale drug house.
The Daily Republican newspaper is again hard-pressed for newsprint. Today's edition is published in four pages instead of the normal six because the supply of six-page paper has been exhausted.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
