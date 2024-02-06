Out of the past: Aug. 27

1992

FARRAR, Mo. -- A minor earthquake rattled windows and houses and awoke some people in parts of Southeast Missouri yesterday morning. No damage or injuries were reported. The quake was centered among the tiny east Perry County, Missouri, towns of Longtown, Brazeau and Farrar, eight miles southeast of Perryville.

Mild, dry weather this summer has enabled the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch flood-control project to proceed ahead of scheduling. The first segment of the project involves construction of a concrete and rip-rap creek channel along Cape LaCroix Creek from just south of Bloomfield Road to Arena Park.

1967

Alexander Buckner, third U.S. senator from Missouri and one of two men from Cape Girardeau County to serve in the upper house, is memorialized in an afternoon public ceremony conducted at his grave in Old Lorimier Cemetery by St. Mark's Lodge No. 93, A.F.& A.M. The lodge here is acting on behalf of the Grand Lodge of Indiana, where Buckner was the first grand master. The occasion is the sesquicentennial of the Indiana lodge.

The dedication of the first unit building of the new St. Mark Lutheran Church on Cape LaCroix Road is held in the afternoon in the church. Dr. Robert J. Marshall of Chicago, president of the Illinois Synod, officiates.