Out of the past: Aug. 26

Cape Girardeau's two hospital administrators are ready to negotiate a series of guarantees with the state that the hospitals' proposed merger will result in more efficient, cost-effective health care; James Wente, administrator of Southeast Hospital, and James Sexton, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Medical Center, say they want to enter into a consent decree with the Missouri attorney general to set up penalties if the hospitals' union results in less than a projected $44 million in net-cost savings over five years.
Fall enrollment numbers added up to good news for Southeast Missouri State University; the school had 7,904 students enrolled for the first day of classes Monday, up 61 over a year ago; the figure included 7,107 undergraduates and 797 graduate students; but what had university officials really smiling Tuesday was the fact that the school had 11% more first-time freshmen enrolled for the fall semester than a year ago.
Following the morning worship service, ground is broken for a new educational-recreational building at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 33 S. Ellis St., in Cape Girardeau; construction should begin within two weeks on the new building that will join with the present structure on two vacant lots located next to the church.
In a special ceremony during the morning worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church, four new workers are added to the staff of the church and school; Gilbert Degenhardt is installed as lay assistant to the pastor; David Beutel of Sanborn, New York, is commissioned as the new vicar; Diane Lyons is inducted as instructor of the kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classes; and Mrs. Robert J. Mueller is introduced as the school's new third-grade teacher.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board calls for volunteer registrars, as it gears up for the task of registering an estimate 2,280 men of the 18 through 25 age group in the period from Monday through Sept. 18; there are only two registration places in Cape Girardeau County -- the American Legion halls in Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- and men may report at either place on the day designated for them.
Maj. Buford Williamson, Salvation Army officer in Cape Girardeau the past two years, is being transferred, effective Sept. 1, to Chillicothe, Missouri; he will be succeeded here by Senior Maj. Leonard Burrage of New Albany, Indiana.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Jackson holds its annual mission day festival in the school park; speaker for the services in German is the Rev. A. Vogel of Altenburg, Missouri; the Rev. A.M. Lohmann speaks at the services in English; the latter was for years active in church work in this county.
The Rev. H.E. Roos, pastor of Grace Methodist Church, preaches at the final union worship service of the summer at Centenary Methodist Church in the evening.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
