Out of the past: Aug. 26

1998

Cape Girardeau's two hospital administrators are ready to negotiate a series of guarantees with the state that the hospitals' proposed merger will result in more efficient, cost-effective health care; James Wente, administrator of Southeast Hospital, and James Sexton, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Medical Center, say they want to enter into a consent decree with the Missouri attorney general to set up penalties if the hospitals' union results in less than a projected $44 million in net-cost savings over five years.

Fall enrollment numbers added up to good news for Southeast Missouri State University; the school had 7,904 students enrolled for the first day of classes Monday, up 61 over a year ago; the figure included 7,107 undergraduates and 797 graduate students; but what had university officials really smiling Tuesday was the fact that the school had 11% more first-time freshmen enrolled for the fall semester than a year ago.

1973

Following the morning worship service, ground is broken for a new educational-recreational building at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 33 S. Ellis St., in Cape Girardeau; construction should begin within two weeks on the new building that will join with the present structure on two vacant lots located next to the church.

In a special ceremony during the morning worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church, four new workers are added to the staff of the church and school; Gilbert Degenhardt is installed as lay assistant to the pastor; David Beutel of Sanborn, New York, is commissioned as the new vicar; Diane Lyons is inducted as instructor of the kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classes; and Mrs. Robert J. Mueller is introduced as the school's new third-grade teacher.