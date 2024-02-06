Out of the past: Aug. 26

The Scott City Council last week voted itself an immediate pay raise, action which city attorney Frank Siebert says violated the Missouri Constitution; Siebert takes full blame for the action, saying the council was unaware of a provision in the constitution; an amended ordinance will be presented at the next council meeting.
Pat Washington has resigned from the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents to take a key recruiting job with the school; Washington, 36, of St. Louis will be the school's outreach coordinator in the St. Louis area.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Substructure work is underway for the new Interstate 57 traffic bridge to span the Mississippi River, just south of here; the new structure, a joint project by Illinois and Missouri, will provide the final link of I-57, running almost the entire length of Illinois and to Sikeston in Missouri, terminating at I-55.
Two former Cape Girardeau young men -- Jerry M. McConnell, 31, and George H. Brown, 26 -- were killed in an airplane crash near noon yesterday at Sturgis, Michigan, where they resided; both were pilots for ADM Industries of Elkhart, Indiana, which owned the two-engine plane that crashed; Brown was the son of Mr. and Mrs. G. Harold Brown of Cape Girardeau; his wife is the former Donna Jo Brothers; McConnell's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Rueben McConnell of Risco, Missouri; his wife is the former Joan Godwin.
Cooling breezes and a 5/100ths inch rainfall overnight cracked, at least temporarily, Cape Girardeau's 31-day string of searing temperatures; the district has a promise of continued cool weather at least part of the remainder of the week.
Construction is underway of a one-story brick building on West Broadway, which will house the N.O. Nelson and Co., wholesale distributors of plumbing supplies, now located on Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets; L.F. Brenneissen, who is having the structure built by contractor A.G. Boren, says pouring the concrete foundation of the 60 by 148 foot structure is being done today.
W.W. Watkins and Theodore Ochs, local lumbermen, say Cape Girardeau is experiencing a building boom; they say the number of buildings under construction here during the last eight months will equal the entire number built here during the years of 1920 and 1921; they explain that not only has there been a decrease in the price of building material this year, but that people desire to own their own homes; in most cases it has been necessary for them to build.
J.S. Medley, formerly president of Security State Bank, has sold his home at 821 William St., to J.C. Carroll, contractor; Medley plans to return to Whitewater about Sept. 1, where he has charge of the Bank of Whitewater.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
