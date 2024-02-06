Out of the past: Aug. 26

1997

The Scott City Council last week voted itself an immediate pay raise, action which city attorney Frank Siebert says violated the Missouri Constitution; Siebert takes full blame for the action, saying the council was unaware of a provision in the constitution; an amended ordinance will be presented at the next council meeting.

Patricia Washington, 1996. Southeast Missourian archive

Pat Washington has resigned from the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents to take a key recruiting job with the school; Washington, 36, of St. Louis will be the school's outreach coordinator in the St. Louis area.

1972

CAIRO, Ill. -- Substructure work is underway for the new Interstate 57 traffic bridge to span the Mississippi River, just south of here; the new structure, a joint project by Illinois and Missouri, will provide the final link of I-57, running almost the entire length of Illinois and to Sikeston in Missouri, terminating at I-55.

Two former Cape Girardeau young men -- Jerry M. McConnell, 31, and George H. Brown, 26 -- were killed in an airplane crash near noon yesterday at Sturgis, Michigan, where they resided; both were pilots for ADM Industries of Elkhart, Indiana, which owned the two-engine plane that crashed; Brown was the son of Mr. and Mrs. G. Harold Brown of Cape Girardeau; his wife is the former Donna Jo Brothers; McConnell's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Rueben McConnell of Risco, Missouri; his wife is the former Joan Godwin.