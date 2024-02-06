Out of the past: Aug. 26

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has acquired 25 acres of land adjacent to the county's South Park that will be used for park development; the land was purchased from Ralph and Frances Fuhrmann for $160,000 and was paid for from the county's capital trust account; the Fuhrmanns will be allowed to live in a house on the property and use three acres around the house for as long as they want.
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Historic little Ste. Genevieve, too small to raise the cash for a levee to protect it from future rampages of the Mississippi River, is finally getting a break; officials announced yesterday the federal government will provide $35 million of the needed $40 million for the levee; the state will provide $3.5 million, and Ste. Genevieve will only have to raise the remaining $1.5 million through taxes or a bond issue.
For the first time in 33 years there will not be a Knights of Columbus Labor Day picnic in Cape Girardeau this year; since its inception in 1936, the picnic has been the major event of the holiday weekend; increased operating expenses and difficulties in getting members to work at the picnic forced the cancellation.
A truck loaded with about 8,000 pounds of relief items for victims of Hurricane Camille leaves here through the efforts of the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston Jaycees; the project is a nationwide effort by the Jaycees to furnish badly-needed items to victims of the hurricane in southern Mississippi.
S-Sgt. Glennon Hinkebein, 22, rear gunner on a bomber, lost his life in action over Germany on April 29, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ted Hinkebein of the Nash-Blomeyer community, have been informed by the War Department; his plane was shot down over Germany.
County school superintendent O.C. Kiehne says all 78 rural schools in the county are supplied with teachers, with the possible exception of High Hill and the high school at Pocahontas; two schools began classes Monday, Green Cox, with Fern Harris as teacher, and Rum Branch, with Wilma Harris as teacher.
A call has been issued for all former white soldiers, sailors, Marines, aviators or any other branch of Uncle Sam's forces in the late war to meet tomorrow night at the Commercial Club rooms to join in the organization of a local camp of the American Legion.
Jackson is filling up with strangers and visitors, all awaiting the opening of the Homecomers festival; fakers have appeared, but were promptly subdued and made harmless; booths are growing up mushroom-like on the streets everywhere, and the usual fights and contests for positions and attendant cussing and threats are the order of the day.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
