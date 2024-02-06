Out of the past: Aug. 26

1994

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has acquired 25 acres of land adjacent to the county's South Park that will be used for park development; the land was purchased from Ralph and Frances Fuhrmann for $160,000 and was paid for from the county's capital trust account; the Fuhrmanns will be allowed to live in a house on the property and use three acres around the house for as long as they want.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Historic little Ste. Genevieve, too small to raise the cash for a levee to protect it from future rampages of the Mississippi River, is finally getting a break; officials announced yesterday the federal government will provide $35 million of the needed $40 million for the levee; the state will provide $3.5 million, and Ste. Genevieve will only have to raise the remaining $1.5 million through taxes or a bond issue.

1969

For the first time in 33 years there will not be a Knights of Columbus Labor Day picnic in Cape Girardeau this year; since its inception in 1936, the picnic has been the major event of the holiday weekend; increased operating expenses and difficulties in getting members to work at the picnic forced the cancellation.

A truck loaded with about 8,000 pounds of relief items for victims of Hurricane Camille leaves here through the efforts of the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston Jaycees; the project is a nationwide effort by the Jaycees to furnish badly-needed items to victims of the hurricane in southern Mississippi.