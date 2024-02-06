Out of the past: Aug. 26

1992

Southeast Missouri State University reports 195 fewer students enrolled this year compared to last and blames higher admission standards and the economy on the drop; the number of full and part-time students attending the university this fall is 8,185.

A Citizens Facility Advisory Committee is recommending the Jackson School District consider building a middle school to relieve overcrowding at the R.O. Hawkins Junior High School and West Lane Elementary School.

1967

Another restaurant will soon be built in Cape Girardeau; Don Wren Co. of St. Louis has purchased a lot at 2127 William St., from Dr. L.W. Hathaway; the firm will raze the present animal hospital on the lot and built an attractive structure to house Lums Inc. of Miami, Florida, a restaurant serving a general line of cuisine, including a wide variety of sea foods.

Thomas C. Hill recently received a check for $250 from Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt, a reward for what the postmaster called Hill's superior performance; Hill, a long-time postal worker, is the civil service examiner in charge.