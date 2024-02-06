All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsAugust 26, 2017
Out of the past: Aug. 26
Southeast Missouri State University reports 195 fewer students enrolled this year compared to last and blames higher admission standards and the economy on the drop; the number of full and part-time students attending the university this fall is 8,185...

1992

Southeast Missouri State University reports 195 fewer students enrolled this year compared to last and blames higher admission standards and the economy on the drop; the number of full and part-time students attending the university this fall is 8,185.

A Citizens Facility Advisory Committee is recommending the Jackson School District consider building a middle school to relieve overcrowding at the R.O. Hawkins Junior High School and West Lane Elementary School.

1967

Another restaurant will soon be built in Cape Girardeau; Don Wren Co. of St. Louis has purchased a lot at 2127 William St., from Dr. L.W. Hathaway; the firm will raze the present animal hospital on the lot and built an attractive structure to house Lums Inc. of Miami, Florida, a restaurant serving a general line of cuisine, including a wide variety of sea foods.

Thomas C. Hill recently received a check for $250 from Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt, a reward for what the postmaster called Hill's superior performance; Hill, a long-time postal worker, is the civil service examiner in charge.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

A county-wide United Service Organizations drive will begin next week to raise $10,000; in addition, plans have been made to open a USO center at 632 Broadway in Cape Girardeau; John Knaup's building will be repainted and provisions made for showers; it will be equipped with cots, chairs and reading room facilities, as well as stationery.

Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson has been awarded a contract for construction of 15 staff houses at the site of the Atlas Powder Co. plant near Paducah, Kentucky; Riverside Lumber Co. of Cape Girardeau has a materials contract for the dwellings.

1917

The Rev. Reinhart Lehmann, a graduate of last year's class of Eden Seminary in St. Louis County, holds his first service as pastor of the German Evangelical Church; he succeeds the Rev. G.D. Wobus, who was interim pastor for three months.

The fifth open-air joint meeting of five Protestant churches is held in Courthouse Park in the evening; preaching at the service is Dr. J.F. Lawson of the Presbyterian Church.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy