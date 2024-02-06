Out of the past: Aug. 26

Southeast Missouri State University reports 195 fewer students enrolled this year compared to last and blames higher admission standards and the economy on the drop; the number of full and part-time students attending the university this fall is 8,185.
A Citizens Facility Advisory Committee is recommending the Jackson School District consider building a middle school to relieve overcrowding at the R.O. Hawkins Junior High School and West Lane Elementary School.
Another restaurant will soon be built in Cape Girardeau; Don Wren Co. of St. Louis has purchased a lot at 2127 William St., from Dr. L.W. Hathaway; the firm will raze the present animal hospital on the lot and built an attractive structure to house Lums Inc. of Miami, Florida, a restaurant serving a general line of cuisine, including a wide variety of sea foods.
Thomas C. Hill recently received a check for $250 from Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt, a reward for what the postmaster called Hill's superior performance; Hill, a long-time postal worker, is the civil service examiner in charge.
A county-wide United Service Organizations drive will begin next week to raise $10,000; in addition, plans have been made to open a USO center at 632 Broadway in Cape Girardeau; John Knaup's building will be repainted and provisions made for showers; it will be equipped with cots, chairs and reading room facilities, as well as stationery.
Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson has been awarded a contract for construction of 15 staff houses at the site of the Atlas Powder Co. plant near Paducah, Kentucky; Riverside Lumber Co. of Cape Girardeau has a materials contract for the dwellings.
The Rev. Reinhart Lehmann, a graduate of last year's class of Eden Seminary in St. Louis County, holds his first service as pastor of the German Evangelical Church; he succeeds the Rev. G.D. Wobus, who was interim pastor for three months.
The fifth open-air joint meeting of five Protestant churches is held in Courthouse Park in the evening; preaching at the service is Dr. J.F. Lawson of the Presbyterian Church.
Sharon K. Sanders
