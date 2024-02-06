Out of the past: Aug. 25

1998

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's board of directors "put on its business hat" to endorse Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus project; Chamber executive director John Mehner said the 19-member board voted unanimously to endorse the $35.6 million project to convert the old St. Vincent's College property into a school for the arts and performing arts center; the proposal makes good business sense, Mehner said.

Eagle Ridge Christian School students had several new things to adjust to yesterday; students this week entered a new building, were required to wear new school uniforms and marked the beginning of a new preschool program; some 120 students from as far away as Southern Illinois and Patton, Missouri, have enrolled, an increase of 33% from last year; the expanded enrollment is due largely to the school's new 30,000-square-foot building a mile west of Interstate 55 along Route K.

1973

Part of the Blue Grass Shows, billed as the midway attraction at the SEMO District Fair for many years, is already on the fairgrounds at Arena Park in anticipation of the 1973 exposition to open Sept. 11; "We look forward to coming back here," says R.H. Groscurth, brother of the shows' manager, C.C. Groscurth; "This is a nice fair ... not as big as some, but definitely one of the better fairs," he said.

CAIRO, Ill. -- In an effort to squelch rumors that the emergency room at St. Mary's Hospital here is no longer operating, two physicians from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine at Carbondale have arrived to serve the financially-troubled facility as house physicians; they are Dr. Kofi S. Amankwah, assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at SIU, and Dr. George Guess, a resident in family practice at the medical school; meanwhile, the Pulaski-Alexander Development Corp. at Mounds, Illinois, is continuing to negotiate with the Sisters of the Holy Cross for the purchase of the hospital.