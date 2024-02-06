Out of the past: Aug. 25

1997

Former Southeast Missouri State University standout Marquis Walker has apparently once again secured an opening-day roster spot in the National Football League; Walker, a defensive back, survived the St. Louis Rams' final round of cuts on Sunday; he played in eight games for the Rams last season.

For the third year in a row, the Sixers from St. Louis were winners of SlamFest '97 at Indian Park yesterday; it was the sixth year for the 10-team double elimination basketball tournament; teams came from Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Malden, Sikeston and Charleston, Missouri, and Chicago, Cairo and Mounds, Illinois.

1972

Armstrong Cork Company's sale of 29.5 acres of land this week to the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., is the second Armstrong has made to the corporation; the first was in 1963, when the corporation purchased 120 acres north of Nash Road for industrial development; Armstrong purchased a little over 1,100 acres of land in the Diversion Channel-Municipal Airport area about 12 years ago, and retains slightly more than 1,000 acres for possible future development.

VIP Industries, formerly the Community Sheltered Workshop, is applying for federal funds both for a new building and for additional equipment; Jerry Householder, new manager of the workshop, says the operation needs more space despite the fact it recently moved from its original home on Good Hope Street to a larger building at 533 Good Hope.