Out of the past: Aug. 25

1995

PATTON, Mo. -- Cheri Fuemmeler is the new school superintendent at Meadow Heights, having served the past six months as interim superintendent; the school district has been in turmoil for years, culminating in July when Tom Waller resigned as superintendent.

Nobody at Jackson City Hall knew about the city's new 204 telephone prefix until people began listing it on their utility start-up forms; when City Clerk Mary Lowry got curious and called Southwestern Bell, she found out the strange phone numbers are correct; back in June, without fanfare, Jackson received its second telephone prefix; the first prefix is 243.

1970

Nell Holcomb School began classes yesterday, and for a time it was more moving day than school day as desks were carted from room to room to compensate for a larger-than-anticipated enrollment; 230 pupils showed up for school at Holcomb, but between 210 and 220 pupils had been expected.

Cape Girardeau's United Front has denied it had any part in three Friday night fires in Cape Girardeau in which arson is evident; the militant Black organization also has denied that it threatened violent actions if its demands weren't met; in a statement released Monday, the United Front contended, "The responsibility (for the fires) lies with the total community which for four generations failed to meet the human needs of its Poor and Black."