Out of the past: Aug. 25

Cape Girardeau's two hospitals are divided over the merits of merging; Southeast Missouri Hospital officials favor such a move, while those at Saint Francis Medical Center oppose it.
Earl T. Shinhoster, newly-appointed interim executive director of the NAACP, will speak at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau tomorrow evening; Shinhoster was named to head the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People after Benjamin Chavis Jr. was fired Saturday by the organization's board of directors.
Jackson Homecomers kicks off in the evening with an address by Mayor R.O. Hawkins, officially welcoming visitors to the annual event sponsored by the American Legion Altenthal-Joerns Post 158; the Jackson Municipal Band, under the direction of Nick Leist, performs after Hawkins' address, followed by the first talent show of the week.
Sunny Hill Garden and Pet Center, 600 Good Hope St., will be moving during the next few days to its new building at 335 S. Christine St. in the city's west end; the new brick structure will give Bill Brinkopf much larger quarters for his growing business.
Probably commanding the highest price ever paid for a span of mules in Cape Girardeau County, Wilkening Bros. of Old Appleton have sold the two to James M. Cathcart of Marissa, Illinois, for $1,000; the purchaser will display the animals at fairs; the pair already won blue ribbons at the Cape Girardeau Fair, when shown by the Wilkening Bros.
Cape Girardeau attorney B. Hugh Smith is advised in a telegram by Harry Easley of Kansas City, Missouri, that he has been selected as a member of the arrangements committee for the formal notification of Sen. Harry Truman as the Democratic vice presidential nominee; the notification will be held Aug. 31 at Lamar, Missouri; as a member of the committee, Smith is invited to attend and participate in the ceremonies.
The Wielpuetz Bakery is remodeling the old Orpheum Theater on Good Hope Street and will move its offices there; business has grown so large in the last year the bakery finds it necessary to enlarge its facilities; the back part of the theater will serve as a storeroom, and the front part will be used for offices.
The Rev. A.E. Jordan announced at evening services at the Christian Church yesterday he will move to Cape Girardeau within the next two weeks to devote all of his time to the church; Jordan accepted a call to the pastorate of the church here about six months ago, but because of certain conditions, he divided his time between Cape Girardeau and Clinton, Illinois.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
