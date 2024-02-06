Out of the past: Aug. 25

1994

Cape Girardeau's two hospitals are divided over the merits of merging; Southeast Missouri Hospital officials favor such a move, while those at Saint Francis Medical Center oppose it.

Earl T. Shinhoster, newly-appointed interim executive director of the NAACP, will speak at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau tomorrow evening; Shinhoster was named to head the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People after Benjamin Chavis Jr. was fired Saturday by the organization's board of directors.

1969

Jackson Homecomers kicks off in the evening with an address by Mayor R.O. Hawkins, officially welcoming visitors to the annual event sponsored by the American Legion Altenthal-Joerns Post 158; the Jackson Municipal Band, under the direction of Nick Leist, performs after Hawkins' address, followed by the first talent show of the week.

Sunny Hill Garden and Pet Center, 600 Good Hope St., will be moving during the next few days to its new building at 335 S. Christine St. in the city's west end; the new brick structure will give Bill Brinkopf much larger quarters for his growing business.