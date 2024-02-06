Out of the past: Aug. 25

1992

Cape Girardeau public school teachers report for a workshop in advance of opening classes tomorrow. Summer vacation ended yesterday for 887 students in Scott City, and school starts tomorrow for Jackson pupils. Students at Notre Dame High School hit the books today.

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has been appointed to a 28-member congressional committee formed to examine procedures and organizations of the U.S. Congress. Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau, is the only House Republican on the Joint Committee on the Organization of the Congress who hails from the Midwest.

1967

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- In a recent letter to State Highway Department officials in Sikeston, Missouri, Chaffee Mayor R.H. Capshaw said, "If the viaduct (on Highway 77 between Chaffee and Blomeyer, Missouri) is not completed this fall, a bypass will be constructed regardless of cost." W.D. Carney, District 10 highway engineer, however, says he has received "no official" word on such a project from his superiors.

Raymon H. Vogel, Cape Girardeau attorney, has been reappointed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as a member of the State Department of Training Schools in the Department of Corrections. He will serve until July 1973.