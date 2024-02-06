Out of the past: Aug. 25

Cape Girardeau public school teachers report for a workshop in advance of opening classes tomorrow. Summer vacation ended yesterday for 887 students in Scott City, and school starts tomorrow for Jackson pupils. Students at Notre Dame High School hit the books today.
U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has been appointed to a 28-member congressional committee formed to examine procedures and organizations of the U.S. Congress. Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau, is the only House Republican on the Joint Committee on the Organization of the Congress who hails from the Midwest.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- In a recent letter to State Highway Department officials in Sikeston, Missouri, Chaffee Mayor R.H. Capshaw said, "If the viaduct (on Highway 77 between Chaffee and Blomeyer, Missouri) is not completed this fall, a bypass will be constructed regardless of cost." W.D. Carney, District 10 highway engineer, however, says he has received "no official" word on such a project from his superiors.
Raymon H. Vogel, Cape Girardeau attorney, has been reappointed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as a member of the State Department of Training Schools in the Department of Corrections. He will serve until July 1973.
During a special meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, Mayor Raymond E. Beckman and Commissioners Frank Batchelor and Phil H. Steck discuss possible use of a small valley near the north edge of Fairmount Cemetery as a city dumping ground. No definite decision is reached. The 10-acre plot is unsuited for use as a cemetery, Steck says.
Stargazers will get an added thrill tonight. The first eclipse of the moon to be viewed here in 10 years will take place tonight, according to the Naval Observatory.
The Daily Republican newspaper publishes the names of the first 60 men of Cape Girardeau County approved by the county exemption board at Jackson for war service. In addition, the names of the first 47 county men drawn for war service but rejected by the board because of physical disability or because of proof dependent relatives demand their presence at home also are published.
Mrs. J.W. Berry, whose husband recently went to Fort Riley, Kansas, as a medical-corps reserve officer, reports he has been ordered to leave that training camp for Little Rock, Arkansas, where he will undertake duties at the great cantonment established there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
