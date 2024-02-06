Out of the past: Aug. 24

1998

NationsBank officials in Cape Girardeau have announced that Steve Taylor is the new community bank president for Cape Girardeau and Jackson; Taylor is also regional commercial market manager of Southeast Missouri and Illinois.

Hiromi Kozono is not a well-known personality in the United States, but when he visited Universal Studios in Hollywood a few weeks ago, he was mobbed by a group of Japanese tourists touring the studio; in Japan, Kozono, known to the Japanese public simply as "Hiromi," is not just a familiar face, he is an actor and television star; Hiromi, who is host to his own daily television talk show in Japan, is in Cape Girardeau to film part of a television documentary to air on Japanese television next year; the documentary will also feature Kazu Maeda, a former Japanese watercraft champion, and American Larry Rippenkroeger from Los Angeles, a four-time world champion on the Jet Ski.

1973

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Charles E. House says Franklin School definitely will not open Monday, and classes instead will be held at Grace Methodist Church for grades 5 and 6 and kindergarten and at Hawthorn School for grades 1 through 4; some classes at Washington School will move to Red Star Baptist Church, but the rest will be held at school; classrooms at Washington School are nearly finished, although a few rooms cannot yet be used.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Access to Cairo from Missouri and Kentucky was cut off for about 2 1/2 hours yesterday, when accidents simultaneously blocked both bridges that lead into Cairo; the Illinois-Kentucky span over the Ohio River was blocked when a semitrailer truck jackknifed about 12:20 p.m. on the Kentucky approach, blocking both lanes of traffic; as a result, a traffic jam developed on the Missouri-Illinois bridge across the Mississippi River; the situation was further exacerbated by an accident on that bridge.