Out of the past: Aug. 24

1997

New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson has entered into a “big sister” relationship with Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama; two pastors and a lay member — the Rev. Scott Lohse, the Rev. Richard Northcutt and Walt Pierce — attended a Church Growth Seminar at Frazer Church Aug. 1-3; Frazer Memorial is one of the fastest growing United Methodist churches in America.

Jerry Bush is the new youth director at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, having assumed duties here Aug. 3; he worked in corporate sales at Kraft General Foods eight years before going into full-time youth ministry; Bush worked six years in volunteer youth ministry in Sikeston, Missouri; Anchorage, Alaska, and San Antonio, Texas.

1972

The Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp. has obtained two parcels of land totaling 29.5 acres from Armstrong Cork Co. for expansion of its existing 120-acre industrial park tract south of the city; the final transactions in the sale were made yesterday; the parcels — one 14.9 acres and the other 14.6 acres ­— are north of Nash Road between the three parcels of land which were originally purchased by the development corporation in 1963 and which presently form the industrial park.

Academic Hall (Southeast Missourian archive)

State College, in its fourth name change since its founding 99 years ago, officially becomes Southeast Missouri State University; the long-expected action is taken by the Board of Regents under a law adopted by the last session of the Legislature and signed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.