Out of the past: Aug. 24

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners are asking the EPA for clarification on cleanup of the Kem-Pest Superfund site; Elizabeth Knote, whose family owns the six-acre site, met with commissioners this week to discuss her concerns that the EPA isn't leaving a clean site; Knote said she found contaminated soil below what used to be the formulation building on the site; the soil was found about 15 feet below the surface.
The Cape Girardeau West Rotary Club and the Cape Area Youth Soccer Association have contributed $9,500 for the construction of a lighted soccer field and concession-shelter stand improvements at Shawnee Park.
Bouncing back from Thursday's destructive fire, Admiral Plastics begins construction of a new plant to be larger and better equipped than the blaze-leveled facility; the new masonry and fireproof structure, containing a little more than 13,000 square feet, is being erected at a new location, just north of the main plant of General Sign Co., which houses the parent company, on Broadview.
While juvenile officers await approval of a federal grant that would solve the unsafe, cramped conditions at the county's juvenile detention center, the situation there grew worse yesterday; the old two-story house at 37 S. Frederick St., which serves as the home, has room for five children, four upstairs and one in the basement; but officers were forced to crowd 10 children between the ages of 4 and 16 into the home, because there simply was no other alternative.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman, in response to an appeal for housing from State College President W.W. Parker, calls the public's attention to its obligation to assist veterans whose education was interrupted by the war, and a similar appeal is being prepared by the Chamber of Commerce; while the greatest number of rooms are needed for men, there is also a demand for rooms for girls and for small apartments for married students.
Gasoline is cheap in Cape Girardeau, by way of comparison with prices in Canada, Professor E.A. Collins of the State College faculty reports following his return from a Canadian fishing trip; at most places in Ontario, gasoline was 45 cents per gallon; in some places it was as low as 40 cents.
Three river steamers and several derrick boats, all plying the Mississippi River, property of the bankrupt Metropolis Towing Co. of Caruthersville, Missouri, will be sold at a special meeting of the creditors of the company to be held in the offices of referee of bankruptcy Harry Allexander Aug. 31; Frank Dillman, president of the Dillman Egg Case Co. at Caruthersville, has been appointed as trustee for the bankrupt company.
The 14th year of Jackson Homecomers opened yesterday with a fairly large crowd; the streets are lined with stands, shows and other amusements which afford everyone a good time; the children are having a grand time on the whip, merry-go-'round and Ferris wheel.
-- Sharon K. Sanders