Out of the past: Aug. 24

1996

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners are asking the EPA for clarification on cleanup of the Kem-Pest Superfund site; Elizabeth Knote, whose family owns the six-acre site, met with commissioners this week to discuss her concerns that the EPA isn't leaving a clean site; Knote said she found contaminated soil below what used to be the formulation building on the site; the soil was found about 15 feet below the surface.

The Cape Girardeau West Rotary Club and the Cape Area Youth Soccer Association have contributed $9,500 for the construction of a lighted soccer field and concession-shelter stand improvements at Shawnee Park.

1971

Bouncing back from Thursday's destructive fire, Admiral Plastics begins construction of a new plant to be larger and better equipped than the blaze-leveled facility; the new masonry and fireproof structure, containing a little more than 13,000 square feet, is being erected at a new location, just north of the main plant of General Sign Co., which houses the parent company, on Broadview.

While juvenile officers await approval of a federal grant that would solve the unsafe, cramped conditions at the county's juvenile detention center, the situation there grew worse yesterday; the old two-story house at 37 S. Frederick St., which serves as the home, has room for five children, four upstairs and one in the basement; but officers were forced to crowd 10 children between the ages of 4 and 16 into the home, because there simply was no other alternative.