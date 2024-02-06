Out of the past: Aug. 24

1995

At a news conference yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Gov. Mel Carnahan announced the creation of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Violent Crime Support Unit; Carnahan said the unit will "put more advanced crime-fighting technologies and expertise at the fingertips of local law enforcement officers" during investigations of major crimes.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A college education will be closer to home when the Perry County Higher Education Center opens next month; the center is housed in a former kindergarten school at Sereno, Missouri, five miles north of Perryville on Highway 51; Southeast Missouri State University, Mineral Area College at Park Hills, Missouri, and the Perryville School District have teamed up to offer a handful of entry-level classes this fall.

1970

Fire yesterday morning -- the fourth major blaze here within 48 hours -- destroyed the Carousel Beauty Salon, 121 N. Pacific St., and caused extensive heat and smoke damage to an adjoining women's fashion shop, Milady's; preliminary estimates of damage at the two shops located in French Village is put into the thousands of dollars; the beauty salon is operated by Gloria Boren, while Mrs. H.A. Krahn owns the dress shop.

Tenth District Rep. Bill D. Burlison requests a federal grand jury probe into the arson fires at M.E. Leming Lumber Co. and City Sanitation Co. here Friday night; Burlison says he has also asked for a report from the director of the Office of Economic Opportunity because of rumors federal agency employees may have participated in the fires or in planning them.