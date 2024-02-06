Out of the past: Aug. 24

1994

Prestige Air Services, a newly-formed company owned by Duane Beussink, will petition the Cape Girardeau City Council for the right to become a fixed-base operator at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; Prestige is also seeking approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

After years of frustration and millions of dollars in damages, efforts to deal with flash flooding along Cape LaCroix and Walker creeks in Cape Girardeau are moving forward; work along Cape LaCroix Creek is almost finished, and the first phase of work on Walker is scheduled for completion in October 1995; work on the second phase will start early next year, and a third phase will begin the following year; plans also are moving forward on a 157-acre dry detention basin north of the city, which should be under construction next year.

1969

FROHNA, Mo. -- Concordia Lutheran School and Parish Center of Frohna is dedicated in the morning during a public service; the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Cape Girardeau and vice president of the Missouri District, is the guest speaker.

The Rev. Gordon S. Monk, superintendent of the Presbyterian Home for Children of Missouri at Farmington, delivers the sermon at Westminster Presbyterian Church in the morning in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. Thomas N. Bass.