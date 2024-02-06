Out of the past: Aug. 24

Prestige Air Services, a newly-formed company owned by Duane Beussink, will petition the Cape Girardeau City Council for the right to become a fixed-base operator at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; Prestige is also seeking approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
After years of frustration and millions of dollars in damages, efforts to deal with flash flooding along Cape LaCroix and Walker creeks in Cape Girardeau are moving forward; work along Cape LaCroix Creek is almost finished, and the first phase of work on Walker is scheduled for completion in October 1995; work on the second phase will start early next year, and a third phase will begin the following year; plans also are moving forward on a 157-acre dry detention basin north of the city, which should be under construction next year.
FROHNA, Mo. -- Concordia Lutheran School and Parish Center of Frohna is dedicated in the morning during a public service; the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Cape Girardeau and vice president of the Missouri District, is the guest speaker.
The Rev. Gordon S. Monk, superintendent of the Presbyterian Home for Children of Missouri at Farmington, delivers the sermon at Westminster Presbyterian Church in the morning in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. Thomas N. Bass.
So as to put into effect a newly arranged schedule of a six-period day instead of an eight-period one, all pupils attending Jackson High School will have to enroll again; registration will be held Wednesday for resident pupils and the next day for non-resident students; classes will begin Sept. 4.
Five Cape Girardeau County men are among those graduating at the summer commencement at Missouri School of Mines at Rolla Friday; Richard Riggs of Cape Girardeau will graduate with highest scholastic honors; others from this district among the 26 in the graduating class are William L. Shivelbine, Thurston Blount and William H. Magill of Cape Girardeau, Paul R. Kasten of Jackson and Robert M. Montgomery of Sikeston.
In the best baseball game seen at Fairground Park for several years, Cape Girardeau defeats Illmo 2-1 and wins the championship for the SEMO Baseball League for the season; Cape had won the championship for the first half of the season and was tied with Illmo for first place in the second half when the league broke up.
A crowd that more than fills all the seats in the Common Pleas Courthouse hears a fine address by D.W. Hill of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on the subject of law enforcement; Hill had been invited to address the men of Cape Girardeau by the Law Enforcement League, because he has made such a great record as prosecuting attorney at Butler County.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.