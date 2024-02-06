Out of the past: Aug. 24

Thousands of Southeast Missouri State University students returned to Cape Girardeau on Sunday and over the weekend to begin fall classes today. At Capaha Park yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce welcomed students back with a back-to-campus picnic.
Phoenicia, a restaurant featuring Mediterranean cuisine, was opened recently at 1000 N. Sprigg St. by brothers Salam and Emad Salamy.
An island to channel traffic and prohibition of left turns onto and off Kingsway Drive are among restrictions proposed by the State Highway Department in a joint effort with the city to solve the Cape Rock Drive-U.S. 61 traffic intersection hazard. Combined with this is a system of traffic-activation lights similar to those at three other main intersections to help the flow of traffic and allow vehicles to cross the busy highway.
A former Cape Girardeau police officer who has been a Missouri highway patrolman in Kennett, Missouri, since 1963 is changing assignments with a Jackson trooper Sept. 1. Trooper Bill Adams will replace trooper Jackie B. Crawford; the latter, who has been stationed in Jackson since January, will in turn go to Kennett.
His training plane crashing on a farm a mile northwest of Jackson at 11 a.m., Floyd J. Killian, 21, of Vanduser, Missouri, a naval-aviation student at the Consolidated School of Aviation here, is seriously injured; the crash occurs on the farm of August Friedrich. It is the first accident occurring to any of the 170 students trained over an 18-month period at the school.
The decision was made Sunday at Common Pleas Courthouse to form a post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Cape Girardeau; 24 men signed applications for membership, and local veterans say they hope to have more than 50 applicants shortly.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Groundbreaking for a new, $12,000 parochial school here was celebrated with appropriate ceremonies Monday by the Catholic church membership. The day was the 10th anniversary of the organization of the church here. The first shovel of dirt was moved by Lee Halter, assisted by youngsters Eugene Haley and Catherine Rigdon.
Although North Main Street is torn up from Broadway north, the street is still open for traffic and can be used to a certain extent; heavy loads can't be hauled over it, but light vehicles can get through. Downtown merchants are beginning to complain because the paving work is going so slowly.
-- Sharon K. Sanders