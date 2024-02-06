Out of the past: Aug. 24

1992

Thousands of Southeast Missouri State University students returned to Cape Girardeau on Sunday and over the weekend to begin fall classes today. At Capaha Park yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce welcomed students back with a back-to-campus picnic.

Phoenicia, a restaurant featuring Mediterranean cuisine, was opened recently at 1000 N. Sprigg St. by brothers Salam and Emad Salamy.

1967

An island to channel traffic and prohibition of left turns onto and off Kingsway Drive are among restrictions proposed by the State Highway Department in a joint effort with the city to solve the Cape Rock Drive-U.S. 61 traffic intersection hazard. Combined with this is a system of traffic-activation lights similar to those at three other main intersections to help the flow of traffic and allow vehicles to cross the busy highway.

A former Cape Girardeau police officer who has been a Missouri highway patrolman in Kennett, Missouri, since 1963 is changing assignments with a Jackson trooper Sept. 1. Trooper Bill Adams will replace trooper Jackie B. Crawford; the latter, who has been stationed in Jackson since January, will in turn go to Kennett.