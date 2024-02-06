Out of the past: Aug. 23

1997

Southeast Missouri State University plans to open a St. Louis office to recruit more students from that area; the office is expected to open next week in donated office space; less than 1,000 students from St. Louis city and county attended Southeast last fall.

The Rev. Larry Gray has assumed duties as spiritual counselor for Southeast Hospice, a service of Southeast Hospital; he is pastor of First Christian Church at Chaffee, Missouri; since 1986, when Southeast Hospital introduced the concept of hospice care to Southeast Missouri, more than 675 terminally ill patients and their families have received hospice services.

1972

Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton and Gov. Warren E. Hearnes will head a long line of dignitaries and special guests attending the dedication of the Cape Girardeau-Perry County section of Interstate 55 a week from today; the ceremony officially opening the section that will provide a bypass of the bloody portion of Highway 61 through the two counties is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Highway 51 overpass at Perryville, Missouri.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Robert B. Swaim, alternate Missouri delegate from Cape Girardeau, arrived at last night's session of the Republican National Convention with water dripping down his back; as he was returning to Convention Hall, he was accosted by two young men he took to be veterans of Vietnam; "They asked me if I had ever seen a napalm baby," Swaim said, and "Then they dumped this water down my back. They didn't know I'm a veteran myself."