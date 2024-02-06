Out of the past: Aug. 23

Southeast Missouri State University plans to open a St. Louis office to recruit more students from that area; the office is expected to open next week in donated office space; less than 1,000 students from St. Louis city and county attended Southeast last fall.
The Rev. Larry Gray has assumed duties as spiritual counselor for Southeast Hospice, a service of Southeast Hospital; he is pastor of First Christian Church at Chaffee, Missouri; since 1986, when Southeast Hospital introduced the concept of hospice care to Southeast Missouri, more than 675 terminally ill patients and their families have received hospice services.
Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton and Gov. Warren E. Hearnes will head a long line of dignitaries and special guests attending the dedication of the Cape Girardeau-Perry County section of Interstate 55 a week from today; the ceremony officially opening the section that will provide a bypass of the bloody portion of Highway 61 through the two counties is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Highway 51 overpass at Perryville, Missouri.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Robert B. Swaim, alternate Missouri delegate from Cape Girardeau, arrived at last night's session of the Republican National Convention with water dripping down his back; as he was returning to Convention Hall, he was accosted by two young men he took to be veterans of Vietnam; "They asked me if I had ever seen a napalm baby," Swaim said, and "Then they dumped this water down my back. They didn't know I'm a veteran myself."
At last night's meeting of the Farm Bureau board, members approved the appointment of A.D. Arnhardt of Doniphan, Missouri, as county extension agent; he succeeds T.P. Head, Cape Girardeau County agent since 1940, who has accepted an appointment with the University of Arkansas.
W.H. Rodgers, president of Littleton Shoe Co., 725a Broadway, says an expansion program will soon be put into effect whereby the plant will occupy the lower floor of the building, as well as the upper, shortly after two bus companies that are using the ground floor as terminal space move to new quarters next week; it is expected that by the first of the year, the present staff of 60 will have grown to 80 to 85 employees.
Notices have been placed in a county seat newspaper telling of mortgagee's sales of the equipment owned by Cape Girardeau-Jackson Printing Co., which published the Morning Sun in Cape Girardeau and the weekly Cash Book in Jackson; the sheriff will sell the printing equipment at auction in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 8.
Rose Uhl, saleslady at Buckner-Ragsdale Clothing store, has returned from Aurora, Illinois, where she attended a course of lectures at a scientific corsetry college, under the direction of Dr. Isabel M. Weaver; she states she will soon be ready to take care of all fittings here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.