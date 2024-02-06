Out of the past: Aug. 23

1996

In a bid to recapture the spirit of his 1992 bus tour, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore will travel from Cape Girardeau southward through Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee during their two-day bus tour that starts here Aug. 30; the president's wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Gore's wife, Tipper, will accompany the campaign caravan; the tour will include a stop in Southern Illinois, probably Cairo.

Twelve-year-old Liesl Schoenberger of Cape Girardeau, won the state fiddle contest last Sunday over 13 competitors, some of whom were as old as 16; Liesl is a seventh-grader at St. Mary Cathedral School and the daughter of Dr. John and Brenda Schoenberger.

1971

With caution, motorists may now travel the new 36-foot-wide North Sprigg Street from Amethyst to Bertling; the street is open to traffic, but workers will be doing miscellaneous jobs along the roadway for about two weeks.

Definite word hasn't been received by Cape Girardeau grocers regarding thousands of cans of chicken vegetable soup processed by the Campbell Soup Co. in a Texas plant discovered to contain deadly botulism contamination in part of one day's output; but local grocers aren't taking any chances some of those 96,000 cans weren't shipped here and are pulling that variety from their shelves.