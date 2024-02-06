Out of the past: Aug. 23

Southeast Missouri State University's fall enrollment is up for the first time in five years, say elated school officials; enrollment stood at 7,783 students on the first day of classes Monday, an increase of 110 over last year; the big boost in enrollment was in beginning freshmen, which increased by 217, or 15%, from fall 1994.
A plan to bring city sewers to the Twin Lakes Subdivision is back on track now that the price is right; the City Council and Twin Lakes residents last night agreed to a city staff plan that would provide sewers to the 90-home subdivision at an estimated cost of $4,792 an acre or 11 cents a square foot; the per-acre estimate is about half the price of an earlier estimate.
The Rev. Billy Richardson, who left Jackson July 7 on the second leg of his 1,000-mile "Trail of Tears" walk, ended his journey July 29, one day ahead of schedule, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma; the Crawford, Nebraska, minister embarked on the walk in memory of the forced march taken by the Cherokee Indians 131 years ago.
Judith Farris of Cape Girardeau presents a sacred vocal concert a the United Methodist Church in Charleston, Missouri, in the afternoon; after graduating from State College, Farris was a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera district auditions and has won a full scholarship this fall at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia.
Cape Girardeau's new Board of Health, meeting last night at the Chamber of Commerce building, ordered the closing of the municipal swimming pool in Capaha Park as a preventative against the possible outbreak here of infantile paralysis; the board also made other recommendations to the City Council to improve the community's health standards.
A dispatch from the European theater states that Cpl. George Grueneberg, son of Emma Grueneberg of Cape Girardeau, was in the military police escort for President Harry S. Truman during his recent visit to Belgium on his way to Germany for the "Big Three" meeting; Grueneberg, a member of the 769th Military Police Battalion, has been overseas 26 months and served in the campaigns in Normandy, northern France and the Rhineland.
The Albatross, a big transfer steamer operating near Cairo, Illinois, passed Cape Girardeau Saturday morning for Keokuk, Iowa; the boat will be cut in two, a new section of 47 feet inserted in its middle, and the hull made long enough to accommodate 14 big passenger coaches instead of 12 as now; Capt. Henry Partee was at the wheel of the steamer.
Sixteen car loads of coal were left here Sunday by two trains carrying about 23 cars each to Crystal City, Missouri; this relieves the shortage in Cape Girardeau for a while and will insure the operation for now of the Missouri Public Utilities Co., and some of the larger manufacturing plants.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.