Out of the past: Aug. 23

1995

Southeast Missouri State University's fall enrollment is up for the first time in five years, say elated school officials; enrollment stood at 7,783 students on the first day of classes Monday, an increase of 110 over last year; the big boost in enrollment was in beginning freshmen, which increased by 217, or 15%, from fall 1994.

A plan to bring city sewers to the Twin Lakes Subdivision is back on track now that the price is right; the City Council and Twin Lakes residents last night agreed to a city staff plan that would provide sewers to the 90-home subdivision at an estimated cost of $4,792 an acre or 11 cents a square foot; the per-acre estimate is about half the price of an earlier estimate.

1970

The Rev. Billy Richardson, who left Jackson July 7 on the second leg of his 1,000-mile "Trail of Tears" walk, ended his journey July 29, one day ahead of schedule, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma; the Crawford, Nebraska, minister embarked on the walk in memory of the forced march taken by the Cherokee Indians 131 years ago.

Judith Farris of Cape Girardeau presents a sacred vocal concert a the United Methodist Church in Charleston, Missouri, in the afternoon; after graduating from State College, Farris was a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera district auditions and has won a full scholarship this fall at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia.