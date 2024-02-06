Out of the past: Aug. 23

Astronaut Linda Godwin spoke yesterday at the first of a two-day teachers meeting at Jackson; she told teachers the training she received at Jackson public schools, especially math and science, prepared her for a career with NASA; classes start tomorrow in Jackson.
Although he doesn't know how many votes it will take to win, or even who will be eligible to vote, State Rep. Mark Richardson has been quietly campaigning for minority leader of the Missouri House; election to the post would make the 42-year-old Poplar Bluff attorney the top ranking Republican in the House.
Contributions of all types continue to roll into the Vandeven Mercantile Co. building, as the Cape Girardeau Jaycees enter a third day of "Operation RAM" (Relief Assistance for Mississippi); clothing and personal hygiene items collected will be sent to the victims of Hurricane Camille; in addition, the local chapter of the American Red Cross hopes to collect $1,191 as its share in a nationwide project aimed at $6 million to aid Camille victims.
Construction is underway on an addition to Hutson Furniture Co., 43 S. Main St., the new 4,000-square-foot area to be attached to the southern end of the building; it will replace an old gasoline filling station damaged in a fire several weeks ago.
The Cape Girardeau Council yesterday passed an ordinance accepting title to Lorimier Cemetery; the ordinance authorizes the city to accept a deed from the Lorimier Cemetery Association, the corporation which has owned and managed the cemetery; the graveyard has a total area of about 11 acres and includes a mausoleum.
Doing their part to step up production of vital war goods, the 275 employees of Ely Walker Co. at Illmo have signed pledges they won't miss work except in extreme cases of emergency, until the present Navy contracts are completed; the workers are making dungarees, the work togs of Navy men all over the world.
An automobile belonging to a Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, merchant ran off the wharf into the river directly in front of Dempsey Grocery last night; the auto isn't removed from the water until this afternoon by men using a block and tackle.
Attorneys C.N. Mozley and Harry Alexander engage in a fist fight in the office of Justice of the Peace C.M. Gilbert in the morning, but the bout is declared a draw when Police Chief W.S. Segraves and others stop the action after a few licks had been passed; the mix-up came after a motion for a continuance in a trial in which two persons are charged with operating immoral houses in the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
