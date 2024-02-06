Out of the past: Aug. 23

1994

Astronaut Linda Godwin spoke yesterday at the first of a two-day teachers meeting at Jackson; she told teachers the training she received at Jackson public schools, especially math and science, prepared her for a career with NASA; classes start tomorrow in Jackson.

Although he doesn't know how many votes it will take to win, or even who will be eligible to vote, State Rep. Mark Richardson has been quietly campaigning for minority leader of the Missouri House; election to the post would make the 42-year-old Poplar Bluff attorney the top ranking Republican in the House.

1969

Contributions of all types continue to roll into the Vandeven Mercantile Co. building, as the Cape Girardeau Jaycees enter a third day of "Operation RAM" (Relief Assistance for Mississippi); clothing and personal hygiene items collected will be sent to the victims of Hurricane Camille; in addition, the local chapter of the American Red Cross hopes to collect $1,191 as its share in a nationwide project aimed at $6 million to aid Camille victims.

Construction is underway on an addition to Hutson Furniture Co., 43 S. Main St., the new 4,000-square-foot area to be attached to the southern end of the building; it will replace an old gasoline filling station damaged in a fire several weeks ago.