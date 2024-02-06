Out of the past: Aug. 22

1998

Southeast Missouri State University's basketball team is losing a home game for the coming season, but coach Gary Garner doesn't mind; that's because the Indians will have the rare opportunity to play at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis; it was announced Friday, during a press conference at the dome, that Southeast and Southern Illinois will square off Dec. 28 in the first game of a doubleheader; the event is being called the "Earth Grains Basketball Classic."

Good food, good times and, most importantly, good basketball are the main reasons people attend Slamfest '98 at Indian Park; the two-day, double-elimination tournament is sponsored by the House of Prayer Outreach Mission and brings together talent from Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and other parts of the nation; Slamfest helps provide funding for the House of Prayer Educational Youth Domestic Center, scheduled to open next December.

1973

Carpenters union pickets continue to defy the temporary injunction issued by Circuit Court Judge Stanley A. Grimm yesterday; a union spokesman says the restraining order isn't valid because the court has no jurisdiction to issue the order; Grimm enjoined Carpenters Union 1770, which has been on strike since Aug. 17, and all contractors and other unions concerned, from interfering with work on renovations at Washington, Lorimier and Franklin schools.

The doors of Southeast Missouri State University will open Monday on 100 years of history as the 1973-74 academic year begins celebration of the centennial marking its founding as the Third District Normal School in 1873; the opening week's activities will welcome freshmen to the campus beginning with a picnic on Academic Hall Terraces Sunday evening.