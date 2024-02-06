Out of the past: Aug. 22

1996

President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore will jump out of the campaign starting gate following next week's Democratic National Convention with a visit to Cape Girardeau; an official with the Democratic presidential ticket's Missouri campaign office in St. Louis said Clinton and Gore are scheduled to visit Cape Girardeau Aug. 30.

Wolohan's Lumber & Home Improvement Center is closing its Cape Girardeau operation; the company, a hardware and building materials firm which opened the local facility in 1990, has informed its 24 employees it will be closing in late September; Wolohan's, headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, purchased the property at 120 N. Kingshighway from Riverside Building Supply and Home Centers, which operated a lumber company more than 85 years before closing in October 1989.

1971

The Rev. Jack V. Lawrence, son of Mrs. J.F. Lawrence of Cape Girardeau and a Cape Girardeau native, was ordained to the ministry at Second Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri, on July 18; Lawrence, a chaplain-intern at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, graduated from William Jewell College in 1968 and recently completed work for the master of divinity degree at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City.

The Rev. Bernard Vedder, OMI, chaplain at the Newman Center on the State College campus, was among students at St. Xavier College in Chicago receiving degrees at commencement recently; Vedder received his master's degree in theology.