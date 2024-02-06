Out of the past: Aug. 22

President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore will jump out of the campaign starting gate following next week's Democratic National Convention with a visit to Cape Girardeau; an official with the Democratic presidential ticket's Missouri campaign office in St. Louis said Clinton and Gore are scheduled to visit Cape Girardeau Aug. 30.
Wolohan's Lumber & Home Improvement Center is closing its Cape Girardeau operation; the company, a hardware and building materials firm which opened the local facility in 1990, has informed its 24 employees it will be closing in late September; Wolohan's, headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, purchased the property at 120 N. Kingshighway from Riverside Building Supply and Home Centers, which operated a lumber company more than 85 years before closing in October 1989.
The Rev. Jack V. Lawrence, son of Mrs. J.F. Lawrence of Cape Girardeau and a Cape Girardeau native, was ordained to the ministry at Second Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri, on July 18; Lawrence, a chaplain-intern at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, graduated from William Jewell College in 1968 and recently completed work for the master of divinity degree at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City.
The Rev. Bernard Vedder, OMI, chaplain at the Newman Center on the State College campus, was among students at St. Xavier College in Chicago receiving degrees at commencement recently; Vedder received his master's degree in theology.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond Beckman receives a call from Emory D. Jones of St. Louis asking if it would be possible for a St. Louis professional basketball squad of about 15 members to hold three weeks of practice in Houck Field House in October; Beckman refers Jones to coaches Abe Stuber and Joe McDonald of State College.
The County Home, which had been converted into an isolation ward for treatment of infantile paralysis patients in case of emergency, is returned to the county, and the inmates and the furnishings which had been brought with them are moved back to the home from the Arena Building; the isolation unit was secured when there were five cases of polio here in a single week; there have been no polio cases reported in the city or county since Aug. 15.
Smiling and happy, but a bit tired from the all-hight trip from Sedalia, Missouri, the boys of the Sixth Regiment, Missouri National Guard, arrive here in the morning on a special train; Col. Warren L. Mabrey, commander of the Sixth Regiment, says he is more than pleased with the work of the regiment at Sedalia; the Sixth had the distinction of being the only National Guard Regiment in Missouri fully equipped and completely organized.
Firefighter John Whittacker likely averted a jailbreak last evening, when he called the attention of Police Chief W.J. Segraves to a loose brick in the outer wall of the jail building; an investigation found prisoners had dug a large hole in the wall on the south side of the building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
