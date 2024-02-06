Out of the past: Aug. 22

The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation has received a sizable donation earmarked for the Charles H. Daues Scholarship Fund; George and Placide Shriever of New York recently donated $50,000 to the fund; the fund is named for Placide Schriever's father, a graduate of the Third District Normal School.
When J. Mark and Donna Boardman decided to build a barn for their sons to practice cattle roping, they had no idea they would end up with a 55,000-square-foot arena; Flickerwood Arena, scheduled to open by November, will be used for a variety of horse events, including shows, rodeos, team ropings, sales, clinics and training sessions.
The 50 cents per $100 assessed valuation tax levy adopted by Cape Girardeau County Court yesterday may be illegal, and the State Tax Commission has apparently shoved Cape Girardeau County to the bottom of the list for receiving tax help in reassessment; the possible illegal tax situation arises from the blanket tax assessment increase on real estate in the county and a statute requiring tax levies to be lowered to compensate.
The largest Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce farm tour in the history of the annual event visited five county farms yesterday afternoon before being entertained at a dinner at Oak Ridge; 80 farmers and businessmen attended the tour.
Four Southeast Missouri soldiers were among the personnel of an airborne infantry regiment that, three hours before the great invasion army landed in Normandy, dropped on the coast and by daring and costly assault took the town of Ste. Mere Eglise; the regiment also seized 364 prisoners at the same time and knocked out eight Nazi tanks; participating in the raid were Pvt. Harold V. Dunnegan of Bloomfield, Pvt. Leroy E. Horn of Menfro, Sgt. Walter Dippold of New Wells and Pvt. Carney M. Ward of Painton.
Rush H. Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau attorney, yesterday received his commission as a member of the state Social Security Commission; he was appointed by Gov. Forrest C. Donnell for a four-year term.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Pullman Theater here has been sold to Henry Sanders, one of the managers of the Orpheum Theater in Cape Girardeau, and Grant Martin; the new owners plan to remodel the Pullman, making it a 450-seat theater.
H.J. Houser, one of the proprietors of Cape Girardeau Creamery, tells The Missourian his company will establish a creamery in Jackson in the near future; Houser says his company has leased a building belonging to Goodwin & Jean Poultry Co. and will install machinery and begin manufacturing butter as soon as possible.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
