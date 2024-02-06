Out of the past: Aug. 22

1994

The Southeast Missouri State University Foundation has received a sizable donation earmarked for the Charles H. Daues Scholarship Fund; George and Placide Shriever of New York recently donated $50,000 to the fund; the fund is named for Placide Schriever's father, a graduate of the Third District Normal School.

When J. Mark and Donna Boardman decided to build a barn for their sons to practice cattle roping, they had no idea they would end up with a 55,000-square-foot arena; Flickerwood Arena, scheduled to open by November, will be used for a variety of horse events, including shows, rodeos, team ropings, sales, clinics and training sessions.

1969

The 50 cents per $100 assessed valuation tax levy adopted by Cape Girardeau County Court yesterday may be illegal, and the State Tax Commission has apparently shoved Cape Girardeau County to the bottom of the list for receiving tax help in reassessment; the possible illegal tax situation arises from the blanket tax assessment increase on real estate in the county and a statute requiring tax levies to be lowered to compensate.

The largest Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce farm tour in the history of the annual event visited five county farms yesterday afternoon before being entertained at a dinner at Oak Ridge; 80 farmers and businessmen attended the tour.