Out of the past: Aug. 22

1992

UPR Missouri Inc. has dissolved, but one job remains before closing out the books on what was supposed to be a waste-tire recycling industry in Cape Girardeau. Bruce D. Stansil, who was involved with the corporation, has agreed to remove tires obtained for the business from a warehouse in the Nash Road area.

Knaup Greenhouse has donated 250 bedding plants to Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau to replace those uprooted and destroyed by vandals last week. The contribution is just part of the community outpouring of assistance that followed the incident.

1967

Cape Girardeau law-enforcement officers are carrying a new device that eventually may replace the nightstick. Officers, including Missouri highway patrolmen, Cape Girardeau police and one Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff, have strapped on a new equalizer known as "chemical Mace."

David Rolwing, Democratic state representative from Charleston, Missouri, announced his candidacy for Congress from the 10th District yesterday. Others who have entered the race are Winston E. Buford of Eminence, Missouri; Bill D. Burlison of Cape Girardeau; and James Wallace of Scott City. All are Democrats.