Out of the past: Aug. 22

UPR Missouri Inc. has dissolved, but one job remains before closing out the books on what was supposed to be a waste-tire recycling industry in Cape Girardeau. Bruce D. Stansil, who was involved with the corporation, has agreed to remove tires obtained for the business from a warehouse in the Nash Road area.
Knaup Greenhouse has donated 250 bedding plants to Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau to replace those uprooted and destroyed by vandals last week. The contribution is just part of the community outpouring of assistance that followed the incident.
Cape Girardeau law-enforcement officers are carrying a new device that eventually may replace the nightstick. Officers, including Missouri highway patrolmen, Cape Girardeau police and one Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff, have strapped on a new equalizer known as "chemical Mace."
David Rolwing, Democratic state representative from Charleston, Missouri, announced his candidacy for Congress from the 10th District yesterday. Others who have entered the race are Winston E. Buford of Eminence, Missouri; Bill D. Burlison of Cape Girardeau; and James Wallace of Scott City. All are Democrats.
A fall term assignment of 170 young men for training as U.S. Army officer candidates is received by Teachers College from the Seventh Service Command, U.S. Army Seventh Corps Area Headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. These candidates will take regular college courses, but in addition will be assigned to rigid physical-training schedules to keep them fit.
Because of the elimination of gasoline tank cars from use in Missouri and 19 other states, a large civilian gasoline-pooling arrangement is being developed here under government supervision for distribution of a normal supply of auto fuel. River-barge gasoline, handled through the major riverside stations here, is to be trucked to the pump tanks of the numerous stations of this district, according to the plan.
Friends in Cape Girardeau of the George Waters family are pleased to hear the family will remain here. About a month ago, George Waters resigned his position with the Friedman-Shelby Shoe Co., which company he had traveled for 19 years, and announced he would move his family to St. Louis. He since has been offered a job traveling for the Marion Shoe Co. of Marion, Indiana. The new territory is the entire state of Missouri.
The Arcade saloon, corner of Main and Themis streets, for many years one of the leading dramshops in Cape Girardeau, closed its doors Saturday night. William Kendall, the proprietor, is said to have told friends the business isn't a profitable one.
-- Sharon K. Sanders