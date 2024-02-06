Out of the past: Aug. 21

1998

Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Dale Nitzschke has ordered the condoms removed from the "welcome back to school" gift boxes given students; "We are not in the business of handing out condoms here," he said.

U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and her Democratic challenger, Tony Heckemeyer, agreed Thursday the farm economy is ailing; speaking on the steps of the Scott County Courthouse at Benton, Missouri, Heckemeyer told a crowd of about 30 supporters and officeholders the Freedom to Farm Act is a road to ruin for family farmers; but Emerson said the problems plaguing the farm economy can't be placed solely at the doorstep of Congress; she noted a bumper crop of corn, wheat and soybeans has left a worldwide surplus that helped lower commodity prices.

1973

Pickets from Carpenters Local 1770 continue to prevent completion of renovation projects at Lorimier, Washington and Franklin schools in apparent contempt of a temporary injunction issued yesterday by Circuit Court Judge Stanley A. Grimm in an effort to halt the walkout; the week-long strike centers on a wage dispute with the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association.

The Lead Belt -- centered in Iron and portions of St. Francois and Washington counties in Missouri -- may be moving deeper into Southeast Missouri; two rival companies, St. Joseph Lead Co. of Bonne Terre and Cominco American Corp., are engaged in mineral explorations in over 1,000 acres in western Bollinger County.