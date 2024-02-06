Out of the past: Aug. 21

1996

The amount of litter on Cape Girardeau's streets led some to declare this summer the most trashy ever; members of the Chamber of Commerce's Beautification Committee want to change people's attitudes about litter, making them care about their community's cleanliness; litter trouble spots include much of Good Hope Street, a path between Central High School and McDonald's, the area around Don's Store 24 and Capaha Park after weekends.

Bullets were fired into the showroom of a Cape Girardeau car dealership last night while employees and customers were inside; police spokesman Cpl. Kevin Orr says three shots were fired at Coad Chevrolet, 517 S. Kingshighway, Tuesday at about 8:14 p.m.; two of the bullets went completely through two showroom windows and were discovered that night; the bullets were embedded in a wall on the inside of the showroom; a third bullet went undiscovered until today, when a store employee found a bullet had pierced the tire and rim of a new car.

1971

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Clarence J. Roth, 46, of Ste. Genevieve Route 1, will appear in Magistrate Court here Monday on charges of traveling on a roadway under construction and destruction of property; the charges stem from a drive Roth made Aug. 13 down an unopened stretch of Interstate 55 near the Perry-Ste. Genevieve County line, leaving tire tracks in more than 800 feet of fresh concrete and plowing across 400 feet of reinforcement steel.

BENTON, Mo. -- Bob Kielhofner, Scott County clerk, reports work crews have almost completed a four-mile section of blacktopping in northern Scott County, between Perkins and Randles, Missouri; another road-paving project scheduled is the blacktopping of a county road in the Kelso-New Hamburg, Missouri; this will bring the total to 31 1/2 miles of paving when completed by the county.