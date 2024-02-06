Out of the past: Aug. 21

The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to name Michael G. Miller as new city manager; Miller, 58, is a management consultant from Ferguson, Missouri, who previously directed city governments in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.
Cape Girardeau doesn't have a junior college, but this fall it will have two community colleges classes; Shawnee Community College at Ullin, Illinois, will offer two freshman-level courses in Cape Girardeau: English composition and intermediate algebra; the night classes will be held at either the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School or at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
A proposal for either a new Cape Girardeau County Jail or added space to the present 63-year-old structure at Jackson stands a good chance of being submitted to voters, probably in the November general election; with what has been called a "crisis in the county jail" in view of the lack of space to adequately hold prisoners, Cape Girardeau architect Fred Dormeyer Jr. is studying the situation and expects to present some plans to the County Court, hopefully by about Sept. 1.
Meeting with Mayor Howard C. Tooke at his office yesterday, a five-member delegation from South Cape Girardeau, headed by Ervin T. Williams, asked that the city rid its neighborhood of snakes, weeds and abandoned cars; the group said that since the sanitary landfill began operating in South Cape, snakes have moved from that area into other parts of the neighborhood.
Mrs. L.Y. Wilkerson of Ruth-Les Acres, west of Cape Girardeau on Highway 61, has been advised by the Navy Department that her son, M-Sgt. Otto J. Bergmann, 22, was killed Aug. 6, when a plane on which he was en route from the Central Pacific to the States crashed somewhere in the Pacific; Bergmann was a Marine Corps aerial photographer.
With another Charleston, Missouri, patient reported ill of infantile paralysis overnight, a warning is issued for parents to watch for any symptoms in their children; the new Charleston case, the fifth from the immediate area, was sent from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis last night, shortly after being brought here; so far, only one case of polio has developed in Cape Girardeau, and that child was sent to Barnes Hospital a week ago.
W.W. Howell of Morley, Missouri, landed in Jackson on Thursday afternoon with a railroad car load of watermelons; the car was sidetracked and during the following night, it was broken into; about 50 melons were stolen; five boys were arrested, but each said they didn't take more than five watermelons.
Rodney G. Whitelaw, secretary of the Cape Fair, is back from a trip to the Murphysboro, Illinois, and Fulton, Missouri, fairs; the first was of little consequence this year, but the Fulton fair was a great one, Whitelaw said; the attendance Thursday was more than 13,000 and the races were splendid.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
