Out of the past: Aug. 21

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to name Michael G. Miller as new city manager; Miller, 58, is a management consultant from Ferguson, Missouri, who previously directed city governments in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Cape Girardeau doesn't have a junior college, but this fall it will have two community colleges classes; Shawnee Community College at Ullin, Illinois, will offer two freshman-level courses in Cape Girardeau: English composition and intermediate algebra; the night classes will be held at either the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School or at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

1970

A proposal for either a new Cape Girardeau County Jail or added space to the present 63-year-old structure at Jackson stands a good chance of being submitted to voters, probably in the November general election; with what has been called a "crisis in the county jail" in view of the lack of space to adequately hold prisoners, Cape Girardeau architect Fred Dormeyer Jr. is studying the situation and expects to present some plans to the County Court, hopefully by about Sept. 1.

Meeting with Mayor Howard C. Tooke at his office yesterday, a five-member delegation from South Cape Girardeau, headed by Ervin T. Williams, asked that the city rid its neighborhood of snakes, weeds and abandoned cars; the group said that since the sanitary landfill began operating in South Cape, snakes have moved from that area into other parts of the neighborhood.