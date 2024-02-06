Out of the past: Aug. 21

1994

The Rev. Mark H. Anderson is the new pastor of Lynwood Baptist Church; he comes here from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where he had been associate pastor at First Baptist Church since 1989; he is married with three children.

Mark Pelts, a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents since 1991, is resigning; his six-year term doesn't expire until 1997; Pelts, 39, a lawyer in Kennett, Missouri, will continue to serve on the board until Gov. Mel Carnahan names his replacement.

1969

State College officials say there is a possibility of an increase of 374 in the equated enrollment of the school this fall over that of last year; Dr. A.R. Meyer, dean of instruction, said the Missouri Commission on Higher Education has projected State College will have 6,695 full-time-equivalent students this fall.

In view of the rejection of the proposed municipal capital improvements plan, Councilman Kenneth H. Lipps has suggested a sales tax plan as a means of raising additional city revenue; Lipps stresses he is speaking as an individual member of the City Council and not for all the councilmen.