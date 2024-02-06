Out of the past: Aug. 21

The Rev. Mark H. Anderson is the new pastor of Lynwood Baptist Church; he comes here from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where he had been associate pastor at First Baptist Church since 1989; he is married with three children.
Mark Pelts, a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents since 1991, is resigning; his six-year term doesn't expire until 1997; Pelts, 39, a lawyer in Kennett, Missouri, will continue to serve on the board until Gov. Mel Carnahan names his replacement.
State College officials say there is a possibility of an increase of 374 in the equated enrollment of the school this fall over that of last year; Dr. A.R. Meyer, dean of instruction, said the Missouri Commission on Higher Education has projected State College will have 6,695 full-time-equivalent students this fall.
In view of the rejection of the proposed municipal capital improvements plan, Councilman Kenneth H. Lipps has suggested a sales tax plan as a means of raising additional city revenue; Lipps stresses he is speaking as an individual member of the City Council and not for all the councilmen.
Everett S. Stallings Jr., 26, a technician fourth class in the Army, was killed in action July 27 in France; Stallings' parents and his wife and their two children reside in Cape Girardeau; in addition, Pfc. George P. Buchanan, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, has been reported killed in action in the South Pacific area.
A 40-foot yacht, purchased by Col. B.E. Patterson of Morehouse, Missouri, in a trade for a farm in the Mingo bottoms in Stoddard County, Missouri, was brought here Sunday; Patterson and two aides went up the Ohio River and brought the yacht to the mouth of the river and then up the Mississippi to Commerce, Missouri, landing there Friday night; on Sunday, Patterson, accompanied by O.D. Clayton of Morley, Missouri, Republican candidate for sheriff; Jimmy Littleton, Tillman Anderson and Harry Tomlinson, all of Cape Girardeau, and R.D. Clayton of Sikeston, Missouri, brought the boat here.
1919
Jackson city attorney Frank Hines is home after serving about two years in the U.S. Navy, during which time he was made ensign; he was continuously on a battleship, which plied practically all the waters of the globe.
Capt. Wilson C. Bain, who organized Company L in the summer of 1917, arrives in Cape Girardeau with his wife to visit with friends and relatives here and in Jackson; Bain hasn't yet decided whether he will resume his law practice here or hang out his shingle elsewhere.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.